I’m Not Pumped Will Ferrell Got Injured, But After Happy Gilmore 2 I’m Stoked Netflix Is Doing Another Golf Comedy

The streaming wars are in full effect, and those with a Netflix subscription have been treated to all sorts of content. That includes Adam Sandler's long-awaited sequel Happy Gilmore 2, and now it seems like leaning into more golf-focused content thanks to a series that's in production starring Will Ferrell. Unfortunately, he did recently suffer an injury in the midst of production. Let's break it all down.

Will Ferrell has worked on a number of notable Netflix projects, including his acclaimed documentary Will & Harper. He's taking a tip from Sandler by playing a fictional golfer in the upcoming Netflix series Golf. But according to a report by TMZ, the Anchorman actor suffered a "minor injury" off set, throwing a wrench into the shooting schedule. So the forthcoming series will have to switch things up as he's unable to follow through on this week's filming.

Thankfully, the injury was reportedly minor, and Netflix rearranged its shooting schedule to accommodate Will Ferrell's recovery. The actor and the network did not offer a statement to TMZ, but it seems like the situation isn't quite dire. And I'm just hyped we're getting more golf comedies in the future. After all, I gushed in my Happy Gilmore 2 review.

(Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

While information about Will Ferrell's Golf is limited, what we do know is pretty exciting. The series will have a full, ten-episode season and features other familiar faces like SNL legends Molly Shannon and Chris Parnell (whose tenure on the sketch show you can watch with a Peacock subscription), as well as comedian Fortune Feimster. The specifics of the show's story remain under wraps for the time being, but with so many all-star comedians involved, I assume it'll be a riot.

In addition to Will & Harper, Ferrell also worked with Netflix on Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, opposite Rachel McAdams. But this time he's bringing a full TV show to the streamer, in his first major TV role since his cameo on The Boys and starring in The Shrink Next Door (which is available with an Apple TV subscription).

Golf is a unique sport, and the Happy Gilmore franchise has already poked fun at it plenty of times. I have to wonder what Ferrell and company have up their sleeves for the Netflix series. The funniest Will Ferrell movies have unique settings, and he's already put his spin on NASCAR, figure skating, singing contests, and more. So I'm curious to see what he's got up his sleeve... once he recovers from his injury, of course.

Golf doesn't have a release date yet, but fans are hoping that we see it as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see how long production takes and if Will Ferrell's injury results in any delays.