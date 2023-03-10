Ye And New Wife Bianca Censori Finally Seen Out With One Of His Kids, And They Took North To A Theme Park

There have been a lot of questions about Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori, especially regarding how their marriage will impact the rapper’s children. Considering the couple hadn't been seen out in public with the kids Ye shares with Kim Kardashian in a long time, we've all been wondering about the newlyweds' relationships with West's kids. Now, we’ve gotten a glimpse of the couple with his kid, as they took North West out for a day at Universal Studios.

Kanye, his wife Censori, and his daughter North were seen at Universal Studios shooting hoops at the Krustyland Carnival Games in Springfield on March 9 according to TMZ . This marks the first time we’ve seen Ye’s wife out with West’s kids that he shares with Kim Kardashian, and it seemed like they were having a fun day.

The other interesting note about this outing, in particular, is the Kardashians are known to love Disneyland and are often seen there. The family made parkgoers mad when they skipped the line last fall, and they took Khloé Kardashian's little one True Thompson for her fourth birthday. So, while the reality stars love a day at Disney, Ye decided to take North to the other big theme park: Universal Studios.

It seems like Ye and Censori’s relationship is growing stronger if they’re being seen out and about with West’s oldest kid at a very busy theme park. All three were dressed in comfy clothes, and they seemed to be spending their time playing the various carnival games.

In January it was reported that Kanye West had married Bianca Censori , months after his divorce was finalized from Kim Kardashian . While there was a ceremony, there was no certificate in sight, and it seems like they still haven’t made their union legal .

When the couple surprisingly got married , it was reported that the Kardashians were allegedly “nervous” about it. Kim and Kanye share four kids – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3 – so the reality star being a bit nervous makes sense because she is also impacted by her ex-husband’s relationships since they have to co-parent together.

While it’s been reported that Kardashian was nervous about this new union, the reality star hasn’t publicly said anything about West getting married. However, it has been alleged that she hates Bianca Censori , and has for years. Ye’s new wife has worked for his brand Yeezy for years, and his ex-wife reportedly never really liked her. However, with North spending more time with the new couple, it seems like they are all working together to co-parent.

Now, it’s been three months, and it seems like the relationship is here to stay considering West’s kid has met Censori , and is now spending even more time with her in public. Kardashian and Ye’s divorce includes a custody agreement that gives them joint custody of the kids, and they both have “equal access” to them. If this relationship is really here to stay it makes sense that West would take his kiddo out for a day with his new wife. And going on this latest outing to Universal Studios seems like a great way for the two to bond and get to know each other.

It’s unclear if Censori has met West’s other three kids, but as their relationship continues to grow we’ll be sure to keep you updated about the newlyweds and how their union impacts Kim Kardashian and their four kiddos.