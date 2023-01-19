Why The Kardashians Are Reportedly ‘Nervous’ About What’s Going On With Kanye’s Alleged Marriage To Bianca Censori

With all of the controversy that has surrounded Kanye West over the past few months, many were caught off-guard by the news that the disgraced rapper had apparently entered into another marriage, just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Fans may not be the only ones who were surprised, however, as the Hulu reality star's family members are also reportedly confused about what’s going on between Ye and Yeezy architect Bianca Censori . Sources say the Kardashian-Jenner clan have concerns after West allegedly married Censori in an intimate ceremony recently, and apparently there’s one thing in particular that makes them “nervous.”

Kanye West has dated a few women since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce early in 2021, but his decision to tie the knot with Bianca Censori amid his anti-Semitism scandal has The Kardashians stars apparently wondering about his motivations and worried about what it all means for Kimye’s four children. A source told Page Six :

They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the parents of North (9), Saint (7), Chicago (5) and Psalm (3), so if the newlyweds were to file for a marriage license — which reportedly has not yet happened — Bianca Censori would, in theory, be involved in their lives. Kardashian and West agreed to joint custody as part of their divorce settlement .

Making that even more complicated are reports that Kim Kardashian “hates” Kanye West’s new wife , and apparently has for years. It doesn’t seem like she and Ye have any kind of agreement in place, either, when it comes to their romantic interests and the kids. Pete Davidson had gotten close enough to them during his nine-month relationship with Kardashian to get their initials tattooed on his neck , and the former SNL comedian even went on solo outings with their son Saint .

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s co-parenting situation has been full of drama since their split — with issues ranging from where the kids go to school to North having a TikTok account to Ye not being invited to Chicago’s birthday party — and the SKIMS founder reportedly thinks the marriage could just complicate things further. First, however, the family has to figure out what the situation even is, with the insider saying:

The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet. They don’t know what it is.

Kanye West was first spotted with the mystery blonde in January 2023 and was seen wearing a wedding ring when he and the Australian jewelry designer met for lunch at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills. Bianca Censori’s sister said news of the wedding was “exciting,” but asked for privacy for their family.