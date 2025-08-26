Matthew McConaughey And Cole Hauser Reuniting For New Netflix Project Is The Team Up I Didn't Know I Needed

As the 2025 Netflix guide built up all of its hype-worthy offerings–Happy Gilmore 2, Wednesday, the end of Stranger Things, and so many others–I thought it couldn’t get better. But the newly announced project that the streamer just picked up is a delightful surprise that I didn’t know I’d be so hyped about, because it will reunite Dazed and Confused alumni Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser

It was confirmed that both the Interstellar star and the Yellowstone actor have been attached to the new show created by Nic Pizzolatto, creator of True Detective, by Variety . Both are also currently working out deals with Netflix as of this posting. We also know that the actors will play brothers. So, based on all that, let's chat about why this is so exciting.

I’m Excited For And Intrigued By McConaughey And Hauser’s Reunion

Although I’m thrilled to have an on-screen reunion between two stars of one of the best high school movies , I’m surprised that Hauser, specifically, is attached. That's mainly because he’s deep in the Taylor Sheridan-verse and is currently working on the new Rip and Beth spinoff series, which is one of many Yellowstone spinoffs in the works. So, with that in mind, I'm curious to see how scheduling will work out for this new series when he's actively working on another major television show.

I also think it's worth noting how much Hauser's star has risen since he started playing Rip on Yellowstone. While he had prominent roles before it, this part has defined this chapter of his career, and I can't wait to see him take on a totally new part while he's also playing his beloved cowboy.

The Oscar winner signing on is intriguing, too. After his brief and then partial hiatus from Hollywood, he made his full return this year with a standing ovation-worthy western , The Rivals of Amziah King. So, I can only imagine this small screen entry with True Detective creator Pizzolatto at his side will be a slam dunk.

All-in-all, I’m hyped about the two McConaughey worlds meeting, and I can't wait to see what this project will become, especially since Dazed and Confused birthed the legendary 'alright, alright, alright' line .

If you couldn’t guess, I love any opportunity to yap about Dazed and Confused. It’s one of those oddball vintage movies that worked off vibes instead, and it was stacked with young stars before they hit it big. And, as mentioned, the coming Netflix Pizzolatto series will star two of the actors from the 1993 flick.

The chaotic coming-of-age film zeros in on the last day of school in 1976 and the events of the cast of characters, including McConaughey’s Peter Pan-like David Wooderson and Hauser’s football-playing, freshman-hazing Benny O'Donnell. It’s a time capsule, and if you haven’t seen it, you should watch it because it’s a you have to see to believe all the goings on.