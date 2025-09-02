Chase Chrisley Drops A Yellowstone-Centric Post About 'Feelings' As Family's New Show Highlights His Rift With Sister Savannah

When Lifetime ordered The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, it would’ve been fair to assume that viewers would be in for a dramatic piece of TV. The description that Chase Chrisley later shared added credence to the notion that the docuseries would be emotional. In the series premiere, which debuted earlier this week, Chase took center stage, as his tense relationship with sister Savannah took center stage. Amid all of that, Chase took to social media to share a cryptic post, and Yellowstone was involved.

Chase Chrisley Shares A Yellowstone Post To Social Media

As of this writing, Chase Chrisley has yet to formally respond to the drama that unfolded across the first two episodes of Back to Reality (one of the biggest titles on the 2025 TV schedule). He did, however, take to his Instagram story to share a meme related to Yellowstone, the hit western show from Taylor Sheridan. The post featured a still of actor Cole Hauser as his character from the series, Rip Wheeler. Along with that photo was a caption related to a person’s “feelings”:

Before you try to hurt my feelings, take into consideration that I don't have any and you probably.

It’s hard to say what the former Chrisley Knows Best star’s intent was when he posted this. On the one hand, some may assume that he was making a reference to the familial difficulties he’s had. There’s also the possibility, of course, that Chase is simply just a big fan of Yellowstone (which is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription). Taylor Sheridan’s hit show captured audiences’ attention with its extreme drama, and it seems the Chrisleys’ new show might be in the position to do that as well.

What Happened With Chase And Savannah On Their Family’s New Show?

The first two episodes of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality set the stage for the family’s situation, as the heads of the household (Todd and Julie) were serving their prison stints while their kids coped. As explained by EW, the first episode saw Julie express concern (via a phone call) over the relationship between Savannah and Chase. Family matriarch Nanny Faye also worried about the bonds between the two siblings.

During the Back to Reality premiere, Savannah admitted she and Chase were on “rocky terms,” and she chalked that up to her brother supposedly not pitching in amid their parents’ prison stints. Chase himself also admitted to there being “tension” between him and Savannah. During a family dinner, Savannah did give Chase props for lending a hand, though he said during a confessional that “Savannah wants help on Savannah's time” and “wants to be able to say she did it on her own.” For her part, Savannah opined that Chase always has an angle, which is why she believes his interactions with her are always “performative.”

Several episodes currently remain in this eight-part docuseries, and there are certainly more notable developments on the way. Of course, one of the biggest plot points will be Todd and Julie Chrisley’s pardoning and, as previously revealed, that caused production on the show to evolve a bit. When it comes to Chase and Savannah, specifically, though, viewers just have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled on the off chance that Chase posts any more Yellowstone memes.

The third episode of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality airs tonight – Tuesday, September 2 – at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Further episodes will drop on Tuesdays at that same time on the aforementioned network.