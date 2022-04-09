As Morbius Receives Negative Reviews, The Director Shares An Optimistic Update On The Future Of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

A very light spoiler for Morbius lies ahead.

Morbius, the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man franchise, has finally seen the light of day, and the reception to the movie hasn’t been so positive. The Jared Leto-led superhero flick has received mostly negative reviews , with many, like CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg, criticizing the plot and performances, among other things. Director Daniel Espinosa is completely aware of the response and has shared his feelings on those reactions . In spite of it though, he’s also shared a positive update on the future of the film series as a whole.

Sony has made it no secret that it wants to expand on its Marvel universe, even if it’s yet to include the web-slinger himself. So far, Morbius, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage make up the burgeoning, big-screen world, with a number of other projects in various stages of development. Daniel Espinosa recently chatted with our sister site, GamesRadar+ , during which he shared thoughts on what’s to come:

I think that the future is very exciting, and I think that the plans that Sony has in very closed rooms, that I'm not really allowed to attend, or the small snippets I've heard, fills me with joy. But if I said anything, they would shoot me on the spot.

There’s a lot in the works when it comes to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Principal photography recently kicked off for Kraven the Hunter, which will see a ripped Aaron Taylor-Johnson play the fan-favorite Spidey villain. A feature film centered on the character of Madame Web is also in pre-production, and Dakota Johnson is set to lead the spinoff movie . While these may be exciting to some, there’s another movie that fans are truly hoping to see reach the big screen.

For years, many have wanted to see a movie centered on the Sinister Six, the iconic supervillain team. The project has seen its share of starts and stops, but it now seems the movie could be closer to becoming a reality, especially considering what transpired during Morbius ’ mid-credits scenes . In the same interview with GamesRadar+, Daniel Espinosa shared thoughts on the bad guys finally getting their time in the sun:

I remember when I was 12 years old, I read a comic book called Secret Wars, and it was when they took all the superheroes to a planet and all the super bad guys to a planet, and they had to fight each other. In Marvel, it always has existed, this great fascination of creating groups, and new friendships that can oppose other friendships. And I think that all us Marvel fans would die to see the Sony-verse people together.

Regardless of how you might have felt about the Living Vampire’s first cinematic outing, it’s fair to say that there are plenty of storytelling opportunities for this franchise. Only time will tell how these plans, along with the series’ loose connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will continue to unfold.

Morbius, one of 2022’s biggest new movie releases, is now playing in theaters.