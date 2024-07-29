Chace Crawford Revealed Which Gossip Girl Stars He'd Like To See Join The Boys Cast, And I Hope Eric Kripke Is Listening

In the recently wrapped season of The Boys, we saw new Supe Sister Sage lobotomizing herself in order to dumb down to The Deep’s level. Oh how things have changed for Chace Crawford over the past decade and a half. Back in 2007 he had Blake Lively and Leighton Meester fighting over his character on Gossip Girl. Obviously that’s far from the only difference between the hyper-violent superhero series and the CW teen drama, but Crawford seems to think there’s some room for overlap. In fact, he said two of his former co-stars would make great additions to The Boys cast.

Talking to People at Comic-Con, Chace Crawford who plays The Deep on The Boys (available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription ), revealed which of Nate Archibald’s fellow St. Jude alumni he’d like to see join the cast of The Boys Season 5 , and hopefully showrunner Eric Kripke is taking notes. Crawford said:

It’d have to be Ed or Penn, you know what I mean? It’d have to be one of them. [Ed Westwick] would fit right in that world.

As someone who got completely sucked into Gossip Girl’s scandalous high school drama back in the day, I couldn’t agree more that Ed Westwick and Penn Badgley would be able to hold their own in Eric Kripke’s universe of maniacal Supes and the vigilantes determined to stop them.

Ed Westwick’s Chuck Bass was already three-quarters of the way to evil, especially in the early days, when his first encounter with Taylor Momsen’s Jenny Humphrey wasn’t unlike The Deep’s first meeting with Erin Moriarty’s Starlight, if you know what I mean. Chace Crawford even had an idea of what kind of Supe Westwick could play, saying:

He'd be a funny … he could be Batman. Batman, or like a play on Batman would be really, really funny. You know what I mean? Like a dark Batman.

The Boys Season 4 already gave us a pretty disturbing Batman spoof via Tek Knight and his BDSM batcave, but I agree that Ed Westwick would be best as a dark and brooding counterpart to the ostentatious Homelander or Season 4 newbie Firecracker. In fact, Chuck Bass and Firecracker would be quite the dynamic duo.

The Deep actor didn’t give any specific ideas for who Penn Badgley could play, but after seeing him as Dan Humphrey for six seasons, we found out just how manipulative he could be when it was revealed in the series finale that “Lonely Boy” had been Gossip Girl all along. Come to think of it, maybe “Lonely Boy” wouldn’t be the worst Supe name. I’m sure Eric Kripke could come up with some uber-depressing lore for that. And we know Badgley is capable of playing the bad guy, thanks to his turn as serial killer Joe Goldberg on Netflix’s You.

Although it's probably a long shot, I’d be down for this Gossip Girl reunion when The Boys returns for its final season, and Eric Kripke himself has said he has very little shame about finding parts to stick people into. (That came out wrong … or did it?)

