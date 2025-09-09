Fans Want Alan Ritchson To Play Batman, And There’s Another DC Hero He Would ‘Never’ Want To Play
That was honest.
The new DCU under James Gunn is in full swing. The first big-screen adventure was a hit with Superman to the point that the sequel has already been announced, and Man of Tomorrow has a release date in less than two years. The future of things looks bright, which means that the eventual casting of some major DC heroes is likely very close. Alan Ritchson has already become a popular casting choice for Batman among fans, but it seems he’s not willing to take just any role.
The choice of Reacher’s Alan Ritchson to play the DCU’s official Batman in the forthcoming The Brave and the Bold has been something of a viral sensation. He’s been put in the Batuit in fan art, and the actor has made it clear that he’s potentially interested in playing Batman if it were to come his way. However, while he’s willing to be Batman, he tells Liamlovesmovies (via DCUPRIMETV) that he’s not interested in playing Aquaman. He said…
To be fair, Ritchson wouldn’t be taking anything from Jason Momoa, as he has left Aquaman behind and will appear as Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl movie. Still, it sounds like the Reacher star wouldn’t want to follow in the footsteps of Momoa. The pair worked together on Fast X with Ritchson playing the henchman to Momoa’s supervillain, so they clearly know each other.
Aquaman is one character that we haven’t heard much about when it comes to upcoming DC movies. While he’s a major name, and Jason Momoa’s time in the role certainly made him a success given the first Aquaman movie being a monster hit, we have no real expectations for when that character might appear. Although it certainly seems likely he will.
With an entirely new cinematic universe just getting underway, there are sure to be a lot of major roles that need filling, and even if there are some roles Alan Ritchson isn’t interested in, there are almost certainly multiple roles he would say yes to. The Batman part may not even be on the table for quite some time. While Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II now has a script and will be filming soon, the DCU Batman movie is apparently in limbo. While there are still plans for it to happen, it doesn’t appear to be progressing very quickly.
Alan Ritchson’s star is only continuing to rise, so whether or not he actually joins the DCU or not, it’s all but certain there will be some major franchise roles on offer in the future if he wants them. And if he actually gets offered Aquaman it perhaps he might reconsider. I’m sure Jason Momoa would be cool with it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.