Fans Want Alan Ritchson To Play Batman, And There’s Another DC Hero He Would ‘Never’ Want To Play

The new DCU under James Gunn is in full swing. The first big-screen adventure was a hit with Superman to the point that the sequel has already been announced, and Man of Tomorrow has a release date in less than two years. The future of things looks bright, which means that the eventual casting of some major DC heroes is likely very close. Alan Ritchson has already become a popular casting choice for Batman among fans, but it seems he’s not willing to take just any role.

The choice of Reacher’s Alan Ritchson to play the DCU’s official Batman in the forthcoming The Brave and the Bold has been something of a viral sensation. He’s been put in the Batuit in fan art, and the actor has made it clear that he’s potentially interested in playing Batman if it were to come his way. However, while he’s willing to be Batman, he tells Liamlovesmovies (via DCUPRIMETV) that he’s not interested in playing Aquaman. He said…

No, no, I’d never take that from Momoa, I have too much respect. I love Jason Momoa.

To be fair, Ritchson wouldn’t be taking anything from Jason Momoa, as he has left Aquaman behind and will appear as Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl movie. Still, it sounds like the Reacher star wouldn’t want to follow in the footsteps of Momoa. The pair worked together on Fast X with Ritchson playing the henchman to Momoa’s supervillain, so they clearly know each other.

Aquaman is one character that we haven’t heard much about when it comes to upcoming DC movies. While he’s a major name, and Jason Momoa’s time in the role certainly made him a success given the first Aquaman movie being a monster hit, we have no real expectations for when that character might appear. Although it certainly seems likely he will.

With an entirely new cinematic universe just getting underway, there are sure to be a lot of major roles that need filling, and even if there are some roles Alan Ritchson isn’t interested in, there are almost certainly multiple roles he would say yes to. The Batman part may not even be on the table for quite some time. While Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II now has a script and will be filming soon, the DCU Batman movie is apparently in limbo. While there are still plans for it to happen, it doesn’t appear to be progressing very quickly.

Alan Ritchson’s star is only continuing to rise, so whether or not he actually joins the DCU or not, it’s all but certain there will be some major franchise roles on offer in the future if he wants them. And if he actually gets offered Aquaman it perhaps he might reconsider. I’m sure Jason Momoa would be cool with it.