The Flash’s Sasha Calle Revealed Her Meeting With Henry Cavill, And His Thoughts About Supergirl

The comic book genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for over a decade now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters will be Andy Muschietti’s The Flash , which has been a long time coming. The Flash ’s cast includes a number of returning DC faces, as well as some newcomers like Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The 27 year-old actress recently revealed her meeting with Henry Cavill , and his thoughts about Supergirl.

The DCU began with Henry Cavill’s Superman in Man of Steel, and he reprised that role for all three entries of Zack Snyder’s trilogy. But Cavill was fired as Clark Kent while the shared universe goes through massive changes. Sasha Calle filmed The Flash long before this shakeup, and recently shared with EW the interaction she had with Cavill about her role. In her words:

Yes, I met him. I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug. You know, it's Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience. I asked him, 'Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?' And he was like, 'Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.' I think, to me, that meant the world, because it's Henry Cavill, Man of Steel.

How sweet is that? While Calle was no doubt feeling the pressure, it looks like she got the thumbs up from her Kryptonian predecessor. And luckily for fans, they won’t have to wait too long before seeing The Flash in theaters and being able to judge for themselves. Now the question is: does she have a future in the DCU?

Sasha Calle’s comments to EW might help to quell naysayers who are still sore about Henry Cavill being fired from the role of Superman. While obviously the two actors met before James Gunn was named co-CEO and started making sweeping changes to the universe, it’s comforting to know that he approved of Supergirl’s portrayal in The Flash.

The Flash (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) Director: Andy Muschietti Writer: Christina Hodson Cast: Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons Release Date/Platform: June 16th in theaters.

Cavill’s approval is all the more powerful considering how Ezra Miller’s superhero flick is going to put a spin on previous DCU events. The Flash ’s trailer showed that the time-traveling adventure will go back to the events of Man of Steel, albeit in an alternate universe. Michael Shannon is back as Zod , whose invasion will presumably be one of the major action sequences in the blockbuster. So Sasha Calle had some very big shoes to fill in her debut as Supergirl.

It should be fascinating to see what the DCU does with the Kryptonians moving forward. James Gunn is writing and directing Superman: Legacy , which will bring a different version of Clark Kent onto the big screen. Does that mean Sasha Calle will only get one appearance? Only time will tell, but The Flash is expected to course-correct the official timeline of the shared universe.