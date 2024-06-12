5 Actresses Who Could Replace Evangeline Lilly As The Wasp In The MCU

The MCU is always growing, thanks to theatrical movies as well as project that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While the studio is showing no signs of slowing down, there have been some behind the scenes shakeups. In addition to Jonathan Majors' firing as Kang, Hope van Dyne actress Evangeline Lilly revealed that she's taking a break from acting and isn't contracted to appear in any upcoming Marvel movies. Fans are wondering if that means she's out as The Wasp, and here are 5 actresses who could replace Lily in the MCU if needed.

Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Lily first debuted as Hope in 2015's Ant-Man, before becoming The Wasp in the first sequel. She's had a great run in the role, but if the Lost alum is really stepping away from acting, then the studio might need to find a replacement. In no particular order, here are some choices I think would crush the role.

(Image credit: Sony / Marvel)

Dakota Johnson

This one might be a bit of a long shot, but hear me out. Dakota Johnson is a very capable actress, and her starpower made her seem like a killer choice to bring Madame Web to life. But the project (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), was reportedly changed greatly from the script she signed on.

While it's quickly becoming a cult classic, it seems unlikely that Sony would move forward with a sequel, especially as Madame Web struggled at the box office. And I think Johnson deserves a second change at the genre; she looked amazing in Madame Web's costume... even if she only got to wear it very briefly in the theatrical cut. It would great to see her use her talents in a more cohesive superhero movie like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or a fourth Ant-Man movie... if it ever gets green lit.

(Image credit: FOX)

Zooey Deschanel

Zoeey Deschanel might not be as experienced as Evangeline Lily in genre work, but she's a popular choice online to play Hope van Dyne/ The Wasp. Namely because Joss Whedon wanted her for the role back during the development of The Avengers.

Prior to its release, Joss Whedon wrote another version of The Avengers which featured Zooey Deschanel's The Wasp as a major (hilarious) character. In the end this wasn't necessary as Scarlett Johansson signed onto a multi-picture deal as OG Avenger Black Widow. So if they need a new Hope, why not go with the New Girl alum?

(Image credit: Apatow Productions)

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis has had a long and wildly successful career in both TV and film. But surprisingly she hasn't made her debut in a superhero project just yet, despite being such a great choice. I mean, we've already seen her physically throw herself into a role with Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan.

While Kunis has dipped her toes into some high concept genre projects with The Wachowskis' ill-fated Jupiter Ascending, I think she's got the charisma and star power to take on playing The Wasp in the MCU. While that was an ambitious new franchise that struggled at the box office, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point in its life in theaters. So perhaps slipping into the role of The Wasp would allow for the Bad Moms actress to take on that type of character. I have a feeling her natural swagger would be great within the MCU.

(Image credit: Apple/Skydance Productions)

Rebecca Ferguson

This is another actress that is surprisingly not involved in the MCU, despite so many Marvel characters Rebecca Ferguson would be perfect to play. She's a stellar talent, and one who is recognizable for a number of major projects, including playing the fascinating Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise (which is streaming with a Max subscription), and the protagonist Juliette in the sci-fi drama show Silo (which is streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription). And of course, we can't forget Ferguson's role opposite Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible franchise.

In all of her characters, Ferguson brings a palpable sense of power and confidence. And I think that could easily help her portray Hope van Dyne if the studio decides to actually recast Evangeline Lily. She's both a superhero and a keen mind, and I think the Greatest Showman actress could easily flex those muscles for the role. Plus, who doesn't want to see a fan cam of Ferguson as The Wasp set to the song "Never Enough"?

Betty Gilpin

Betty Gilpin is a stellar talent who is a stand out in any project that she participates in. As such, I think it would be a smart idea for either Marvel or DC to try and lock her down in a multi-picture deal. And who knows: maybe for the MCU she could step into Wasp's suit if Evangeline Lilly actually takes a large break away from her signature role.

Another reason why the Nurse Jackie actress would be so good as Hope van Dyne/ The Wasp is because she's proven herself to be a very capable physical performer. She learned how to do professional wrestling as Liberty Belle Netflix's GLOW, and did a ton of action and fight scenes as the protagonist of the controversial dark comedy horror flick The Hunt. So it would be fun to see her once again get into some action sequences, but perhaps given The Wasp's signature suit, blasters, and wings.

Obviously this discourse is all only valuable if Evangeline Lilly actually takes a longer sabbatical from acting, and turns out the opportunity to return as Hope/ The Wasp in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. No official new has been offered by Lilly or Marvel Studios just yet, so she's presumably still the only actress playing the role. But if that changes, there are clearly a number of capable actresses who could take on the mantle to continue Hope and Scott Lang's story on the big screen.

While we wait for official news about the fate of Hope van Dyne in the MCU, be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater. With Marvel pumping the breaks on the speed of its releases, there will be less releases in the next few years.