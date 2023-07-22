5 Marvel Characters Rebecca Ferguson Would Be Perfect To Play

One of my favorite things about the Mission: Impossible movies is how the franchise’s main ensemble grows larger with each installment. I think that my favorite relatively recent addition to the cast is easily Rebecca Ferguson in her big screen breakthrough role of MI6-agent-turned-Syndicate-assassin-turned-IMF-agent Ilsa Faust. Her latest turn in the role in Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One is just further proof to me that she is capable of just about any role imaginable, which is why I believe it is about time she looks into joining the Marvel movies.

She has already been active in the franchise game outside of M:I already — having joined the Stephen King universe as one of the greatest modern horror movie villains (Doctor Sleep’s Rose the Hat) and starring as Lady Jessica Atreides, whom she is set to reprise in the Dune: Part Two cast. However, she has no confirmed roles in any of the upcoming superhero movies as far as we know. Well, I certainly hope we do one day see Rebecca Ferguson appear in a new Marvel movie so, for if and when that happens, I have some ideas for which Marvel characters she might be an ideal choice for — starting with one she definitely has the experience to play already.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Sage

It was clear that Ferguson was going to be a star the moment she first appeared in 2015’s Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation as Ilsa. Having now appeared in three of the best spy movies in recent memory, I imagine she would have no trouble taking on such a role again if she is interested. If so, that very opportunity just may lie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When Professor Charles Xavier — the leader of the X-Men — needs assistance conducting espionage, he calls on his personal spy, Sage, who already made her live-action debut in the short-lived Fox original series, The Gifted. I think casting Ferguson in the role when the MCU finally debuts its X-Men movie reboot would be a great way to rejuvenate the character’s mass appeal and give the actor a chance to play a whole different kind of spy, considering this one is a mutant with telepathic powers.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Jean Grey

You know, Ferguson’s tenure as a secret agent in some of the best Mission: Impossible movies as of late is not the only reason she would be an especially ideal candidate to play Sage. She has also played a telepath before — namely her aforementioned role as Rose the Hat in Mike Flanagan’s brilliant adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, from 2019. However, that ruthless steam-eater is more than capable of a few other psychic skills — including astral projection, memory reading, and detection of other beings like her — and I think that alone earns the actor the chance to an X-Men character of similar, and even greater, ability and esteem, such as Jean Grey.

Also known as the Dark Phoenix — when she becomes possessed the power of the eponymous cosmic entity, that is — Jean is one of the most popular X-Men characters, especially for the very intriguing and complex storyline she has led in the Marvel Universe. Unfortunately, neither of the two times that story has been translated to cinema — in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand and 2019’s Dark Phoenix — have managed to satisfy the character’s most devoted fans. Yet, Jean’s own redemption moment could happen if put in the hands of an actor as skilled as Ferguson.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Morgan Le Fay

Believe it or not, Ferguson’s tangential connections to Marvel characters run deeper than the spies and telepaths that she has played. Some may recall another villain she played in 2019 named Morgana — her evil sorceress character from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish’s more kid-friendly fantasy adventure, The Kid Who Would Be King, who — according to Empire — is based on the Arthurian legend of Morgan Le Fay. Die hard comic book aficionados probably already know where I am going with this.

The character of Morgan Le Fay also exists in the Marvel Comics Universe (or Marvel Multiverse, I could say) and is, therefore, one of its most powerful and fearsome foes. Following Elizabeth Hurley’s portrayal on the non-MCU-canon Hulu original series, Runaways, there could be a chance that the witchy woman will be joining the MCU at some point based on a hint from one of Eternals’ post-credits scenes. For if and when that happens, I think it would be a missed opportunity to at least consider an actor who already, technically, killed it in that role (i.e., Ferguson).

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Stained Glass Scarlet

Speaking of fantasy adventures, out of the many things that impressed me about the first half of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel, one was most definitely Ferguson’s performance in the Dune cast as Lady Jessica Atreides. In addition to playing the mother of the central hero, Paul (Timothée Chalamet), her character is also the wife of Duke Leo, played by Oscar Isaac, whose titular role in the Moon Knight cast marked his involvement in the MCU. I think it would be fun to see them reunite in that franchise and I have the perfect role in mind.

Scarlet Fasinera is an orphaned, former nun who would become a vigilante after she was resurrected from death with the unique ability to manipulate glass shards — earning her the name “Stained Glass Scarlet.” She also has a strange psychic connection to Moon Knight, which I think makes her a perfect fit to team-up with Khonsu’s human avatar when Isaac reprises the role.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Moonstone

While Ferguson still has yet to play a Marvel character, of course, she has been in the conversation to join the MCU before. Shortly after debuting as Ilsa Faust, she became a frontrunner to play Captain Marvel, which would ultimately go to Academy Award winner Brie Larson. However, that only opens up the opportunity for her to interact with Carol Danvers as one of her top rivals.

Manipulative psychiatrist and hypnotist Karla Sofen would become a much more fearsome threat when a Kree device gave her abilities like super strength and controlling gravity. Going by Moonstone, she would become a major thorn in Captain Marvel’s side and, eventually, changed her name to Meteorite as a founding member of the reformed team of Marvel supervillains known as the Thunderbolts. Because there is likely more to see of Larson’s Carol Danvers beyond her role in The Marvels and because the Thunderbolts are about to make their MCU debut soon, there are plenty of chances for Ferguson to join in on the fun in this role.

You know, a part of me might rather see Rebecca Ferguson show up in some new DC movies, come to think of it. I mean, am I the only one who thinks she would be a great choice for the DCU’s new Catwoman?