6 Marvel Characters Milly Alcock Would Be Perfect To Play

Giving one of the most striking standout performances on HBO’s House of the Dragon cast is Milly Alcock as a younger version of Emma D’Arcy’s character, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. In fact, the 22-year-old has already gained so much popularity for the role that it begs the question if she will become the latest actor from the Game of Thrones universe to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or appear in any upcoming superhero movies related to the comics, at least).

Several Game of Thrones cast members have made this very transition, including Peter Dinklage (who played Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War years after he starred in X-Men: Days of Future Past), Richard Madden and Kit Harrington (who both appeared on the Eternals cast), and Emilia Clarke (who will star on one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel TV shows, Secret Invasion). If there are any upcoming Marvel movies (or TV shows, even) in Alcock’s future, we have a few Marvel characters who have yet to be brought to life on screen in mind, that we think would be perfect for the actor.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Morgan Le Fay

In addition to being royalty, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is also a dragonrider, which means that she has the ability to bond and mount said fire-breathing beast — something that tends to run in her family, too. The sight of her riding her pet dragon, Syrax, on House of the Dragon reminded me of a Marvel character who, surprisingly, has not yet been officially introduced in the MCU (unless you count Elizabeth Hurley’s role on Runaways) and would require Milly Alcock to channel her dark side.

Morgan Le Fay is a sorceress whose iconography predates Marvel Comics by centuries, but has earned a reputation in the universe as one of its most ruthlessly evil and immensely powerful villains. Not to mention, she has also been known to send a dragon to do her bidding (or even had the ability to transform herself into one herself). If a hint from Eternals’ post-credit scene suggests her MCU debut is imminent, why not cast one of media’s most popular dragonriders for the role?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Elsa Bloodstone

On second thought, maybe Milly Alcock would rather not portray a villain, at least for her first big role following Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon. However, if she is interested in making her Marvel debut as a character still somewhat associated with mythological beasts, I have someone in mind who could not be a more perfect match.

Elsa Bloodstone is a young, British woman who comes from a family of monster hunters (including her father, Ulysses Bloodstone, and brother, Cullen) and would quickly prove herself to be one the best in the business when she came of age. She would go on to join forces with Deadpool at one point, creating one of Marvel Comics’ most unique and funny dynamics and one I would love to see when Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth makes his MCU debut in his third big screen outing. If not, seeing Alcock lead an original, monster-hunting adventure would be just as epic.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Power Princess

Of course, there is the chance that once Milly Alcock moves on from the House of the Dragon cast, she would rather not play another role associated with monsters for a little while. However, if she'd still be enchanted by the idea of playing royalty, there is also a character from the Marvel Universe (or Marvel Multiverse, more accurately) who would be right up her alley.

In the idyllic, crime-free land known as Utopia Island from Earth-712, Zarda Shelton served as the princess from its royal family, until the development of the atomic bomb drove her people to flee the planet. However, Zarda chose to stay and defend the innocent under the alias Power Princess. While this character bears a few too many similarities to DC’s Wonder Woman (with the exception of how Diana Prince left her people on Themiscyra instead of the reverse), I think her story would still be an interesting one to explore in the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Tempus

Fun fact about Milly Alcock: the actor actually originally hails from Australia, where she got her start working in television and in one horror movie from 2018 called The School. Fun fact about the Marvel Universe: there are many characters of various abilities who come from the land down under, but very few of them have been integrated into the MCU. Perhaps casting Alcock in the role of this young mutant could help change that.

Eva Bell is one of the young heroes recruited to The Five from the House of X, on which she is better known by the alias Tempus. The codename refers to her ability to displace time or, furthermore, to speed things up, slow things down, or bring everything to complete stop in one particular area without affecting anything outside the given radius. She was commended for her gifts by Stephen Strange himself, which is why I like the idea of her being introduced in the former Sorcerer Supreme’s next movie if not when the X-Men officially make their debut in the MCU (which has been hinted at in a few instances already).

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Lifeguard

If Tempus turns out not to be involved when the X-Men officially make their debut in the MCU, I actually have another mutant character for Milly Alcock in mind. Believe it or not, this one also happens to be an Australian, but not originally, having been a descendant of the alien race known as the Shi’ar.

Her name is Heather Cameron, but to her fellow X-Men, she is known as Lifeguard. Reason being: she is an actual certified lifeguard, but additionally, possesses the ability to immediately adapt to her surroundings by shape-shifting whenever a life-threatening situation may require it. For instance, she can turn her skin into a golden armor, grow wings so she can fly, and when submerged in water, can develop gills to breathe and a fish tail.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gwenpool

Earlier, I envisioned a possible team-up between Molly Alcock and Ryan Reynolds in the Shawn Levy’s upcoming Deadpool 3 by casting the actor as the Merc with a Mouth’s monster-hunting ally, Elsa Bloodstone. However, I may have an even better idea to get these actors paired up that would also be a total game-changer for the franchise.

Just by looking at Alcock, I could not help but feel that she would make a perfect Gwendolyn Poole. This once regular, everyday teenage comic book fan would become magically transported into the Marvel Comics Universe and, by using her extensive knowledge of this world, became a successful superhero with a suit that bears some resemblance to Deadpool if it were pink. Knowing that we are already in the first phase of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, now feels like the perfect time to introduce this unique, hilariously meta, inter-dimensional character into the mix.

While all of these names give me great hope form Milly Alcock’s potential future, there is a chance that she could also follow the path that other Game of Thrones actors such as Jason Momoa, Ciarán Hinds, or Pedro Pascal have led by, instead, appearing in upcoming DC movies. We will just have see.