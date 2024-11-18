Elizabeth Olsen’s Take On Why She Keeps Coming Back To Marvel Is Both Refreshing And Depressing

Nearly two decades in, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry that's constantly releasing new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Certain characters have become fan favorite during this time such as Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, who fan are hoping to see in an upcoming Marvel movie despite her apparent death during Doctor Strange 2's ending. And Olsen’s take on why she keeps coming back to Marvel is both refreshing and depressing. Let's break it all down.

I’d never really had the mentality of ‘one for them, one for me.’ Marvel has been such a consistent thing I’ve been able to return to and has created — what’s the word? — some feeling of insurance in my life that has given me freedom to choose other jobs. So I haven’t felt like, ‘And then I’ll do this to do this.’

There you have it. And while it's refreshing to see how honest Olsen is being about her tenure as Wanda Maximoff/ The Scarlet Witch, the idea of her treating the MCU as "insurance" is a little bit a of a bummer. After all, she's one of the most beloved characters in the entire shared universe, thanks to the wild popularity of WandaVision and now its spinoff Agatha All Along.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have developed a strong connection to the shared universe's characters. And as such, it might be strange to hear Olsen's matter-of-fact way of addressing her tenure as Wanda. But ultimately this is all a business, and the 35 year-old actress has a larger career to worry about, outside of whatever might be coming next for Wanda.

Ever since Doctor Strange 2 hit theaters, fans have been wondering if/when the Scarlet Witch will finally return to the MCU (and presumably have a redemption arc). There have been plenty of rumors that never came to fruition, with fans hoping she'd appear in Deadpool & Wolverine and/or Agatha All Along. Alas, neither of those recent releases included Olsen's signature character.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

While Wanda's future in the MCU remains unclear at the time of writing this story, she is expected to popup eventually. Kevin Feige recently hinted at The Scarlet Witch's return, and there have also been months of rumors about a Scarlet Witch solo flick. Hopefully we get an official announcement sooner rather than later.

Whether or not Wanda gets her own solo flick remains to be seen, but fans are expecting her and the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to return to their roles for Avengers: Doomsday. A wild rumor about that project even claimed that Wanda could end up being Doctor Doom's love interest in that forthcoming project. Alas, fans will have to wait and try to be patient about what comes next.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.