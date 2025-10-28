AI Is Giving Fans A Look At What Sadie Sink Could Look Like In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, And Boy Do I Hope It’s Right

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding with new projects, released in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there are countless questions about what director Daniel Destin Cretton has up his sleeve. Sadie Sink's mysterious role is one of these mysteries, and fan art imagined what she might look like as a wall crawler in the blockbuster. And now I really hope it comes true.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is very limited, and fans are filling in the blanks with rumors and theories. A number of fan theories have swirled about who she might be playing, including popular choices like Jean Grey and Mary Jane Watson. Now some cool fan art from Instagram imagined how she'd look as Mayday Parker, check it out below:

A post shared by MARVELSUPERFAN™ (@marvelsuperfanz) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? While this photo is AI-generated, it shows how epic Sink might look like as a web slinger in the MCU. It remains to be seen if this ends up coming to fruition, especially considering Mayday's history in the comics. But hey, a nerd can dream.

For those unfamiliar, Mayday Parker is the son of Peter and Mary Jane in the comics. She recently appeared as an infant in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but hasn't been adapted into live-action yet. And Sink looks cool AF in this big of fan art.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including the Spider-Man movies. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Obviously bringing in Mayday would be a huge twist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as Tom Holland's Peter Parker is not a parent in the MCU. But with the multiverse in play, it feels like just about anything could happen. Maybe she comes from an alternate universe; there's already been precedent for this when the three Peter Parkers united in No Way Home.

(Image credit: Hulu, Searchlight Pictures, Sony, Marvel)

As previously mentioned, Mayday is just one of a list of characters that fans think Sadie Sink might be playing in the next Spider-Man movie. Her red hair immediately set off theories about Jean Grey, especially since the X-Men are expected to factor heavily into future installments of the shared universe. Mary Jane Watson is also on that list, as the traditional character hasn't been seen in the MCU in favor of Zendaya's Michelle Jones. Another name swirling around is Punisher sidekick Rachel Cole-Alves. That theory was obviously inspired by the fact that Jon Bernthal will have a role as that hero in Brand New Day.

The constant supply of rumors and theories shows how much fans are invested in the next Spider-Man movie... even if we don't know much about what it'll contain. But Tom Holland is a fan favorite character, and the fact that he'll be joined by Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Sadie Sink is very exciting.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more legit information about the Stranger Things star's role sooner rather than later.