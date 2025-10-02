Fans Believe The Punisher And Daredevil Are Getting A Spider-Man: Brand New Day Scene Together, And I Don't Think It's A Stretch

With so many rumors flying around regarding the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it’s never easy to know which ones are totally legit, and which ones should be treated as nonsense. Will this be Tom Holland’s final Spidey movie? Will we see The Punisher getting a sidekick? Those answers and more are still up in the air without more proof, but I can’t deny how intrigued I am by newfound speculation about Charlie Cox’s Daredevil popping up in the webslinger’s next adventure.

One big reason why I’m not automatically dismissing these Daredevil rumors is that they’re not just lofty hopes with tenuous connections to Jon Bernthal’s involvement, and are instead inspired by recent changes to Charlie Cox’s upcoming commitments. As it happens, he was set to appear at San Antonio’s SpaceCon from October 24-26, and was at one point set for photo ops with former co-star Krysten Ritter, though that’s no longer happening, as noted in the post below.

As far as Charlie Cox's newest projects go, he was revealed to be part of the cast of a new sci-fi movie called Synthetic alongside Haley Bennett, but that report clearly points out that the project's Kentucky-set production has already wrapped, so there's no reason to think that the actor's convention absence is tied into that movie.

Obviously Cox could have signed on for any number of new projects, but it's the fact that he canceled an appearance for it that has fans' radars piqued. Because Jon Bernthal also canceled an upcoming con appearance, as seen below, and it isn't a giant leap in logic to think that the timing is aligned so that both can be filming together for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Check out how NYCC alerted fans in a recent Instagram post:

We’re disappointed to share that due to his production schedule, Jon Bernthal can no longer attend NYCC 2025. We hope to have him join us in the future.

I think we can all agree that if all of this rescheduling is happening for projects that AREN'T Spider-Man: Brand New Day, then....well, that'd just be unfortunate, really.

To play devil's advocate right quick, it's obviously possible (or even likely) that Charlie Cox isn't joining any other big-screen MCU films, despite his Born Again co-star Bernthal making the transition from the upcoming Punisher Special Presentation to teaming up with Tom Holland's Spidey. The movie is already bringing in Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, the villain Scorpion and other surprises, so also throwing Daredevil into the mix for a single action sequence or two might be overdoing it for a movie with a solo hero in the title.

But that's enough naysaying, because this is a rumor that I'm extremely hopeful turns out to be true. Maybe I don't need to see Spider-Man, Punisher and Daredevil whopping some ass together in live-action, but it sure would give me something to look forward to in 2026. And why stop there with the speculation?

Is it possible that Krysten Ritter could also appear alongside Daredevil and The Punisher? We know she's already set to return to the role of Jessica Jones for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, so is it completely out of the realms of reality to think that she might also be heading to London to film during this same window? Maybe, maybe not. But if anybody sees her on a plane with Mike Colter, sound the Defender alarm bells.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.