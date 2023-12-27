Loki's Sophia Di Martino Shares Sylvie's Hot Take On Where Tom Hiddleston's Character Ended Up, Which Sounds Like A Great Season 3 Premise

There’s someone new looking after the Marvel multiverse, and his name is Loki Odinson. In the Loki Season 2 finale, a.k.a. “Glorious Purpose,” Tom Hiddleston’s character destroyed the Time Variance Authority’s loom, used his magic to rejuvenate the dying timelines and rearrange them into a tree-like shape, calling back to Norse mythology’s Ygdrassil. Loki now leads a lonely existence managing the branches at the End of Time, and Sophia Di Martino shared a hot take on this plot twist that sounds like it’d make a great Season 3 premise.

During an interview with Cherry Picks, Di Martino, who plays the Loki variant known as Sylvie, mentioned that her character has a “massive amount of respect” for Loki and “super grateful” for what he did given the personal cost. However, the actress then noted that Sylvie isn’t just going to assume that Loki being in charge of the multiverse means that nothing bad will happen again. As she explained:

I think, because it’s Sylvie and Loki, there is also a grain of some thought within her that is gonna keep an eye on the situation. Because at the end of the day, right, he has his throne and he is doing his God thing on this throne, and historically speaking, that hasn’t gone well. The last person who was controlling all of time wasn’t great. So I think Sylvie is just a little bit apprehensive about the fact that free will can never be free will if there’s someone in charge of it all. What if Loki sees something on the timeline that he does not like? He’s gonna find it really difficult not to meddle or not to intercept something or change something somehow. And I think she knows him so well because they are versions of the same being, that it’s gonna be difficult to just sit back and do nothing if something goes wrong, right?

Sylvie may have grown close to Loki over the course of his show’s two seasons, but she’s still someone who carries a healthy amount of skepticism and apprehension. Sure, Loki will surely be better at overseeing the multiverse compared to He Who Remains, but as Sophia Di Martino pointed out, there’s no true free will if there’s someone pulling the strings, even if only just slightly. Also, while this Loki ultimately turned away from the dark side and became a force for good, there’s still the possibility that his new, absolute power could, well corrupt him absolutely. Di Martino continued:

So yeah, massive respect, hugely grateful, and also, 'I’m going to keep my eye on you, buddy.' It’s because it’s Sylvie, and trusting is like the most difficult thing for her to do.

As of this writing, there’s been no word about Loki Season 3 happening, as Eric Martin, Season 2’s head writer, told CinemaBlend that Loki’s first two seasons were approached as two halves of a book. If another batch of episodes are greenlit, though, watching Sylvie trying to reach Loki and stop him after he’s gone out of control with manipulating the timelines would make a compelling story to watch.This would also be more than enough incentive to bring back Owen Wilson’s Mobius too, because aside from Sylvie, no one knows this Loki better than him.

Honestly, even if Loki Season 3 isn’t on the table, it’s doubtful we’ve seen the last of Tom Hiddleston’s character given that we’re in the middle of The Multiverse Saga, and now he’s become one of its principal players. So when the time comes for him to come back to the forefront, whether it’s in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars, or one of the other upcoming Marvel movies/upcoming Marvel TV shows, hopefully there’s a way to squeeze Sylvie in there too. She may be free to start a new life again, but you know she’ll jump back into action if the situation calls for it, and especially if it involves Loki.

