Loki's Sophia Di Martino Shares Sylvie's Hot Take On Where Tom Hiddleston's Character Ended Up, Which Sounds Like A Great Season 3 Premise
It's be amazing to see this happen.
There’s someone new looking after the Marvel multiverse, and his name is Loki Odinson. In the Loki Season 2 finale, a.k.a. “Glorious Purpose,” Tom Hiddleston’s character destroyed the Time Variance Authority’s loom, used his magic to rejuvenate the dying timelines and rearrange them into a tree-like shape, calling back to Norse mythology’s Ygdrassil. Loki now leads a lonely existence managing the branches at the End of Time, and Sophia Di Martino shared a hot take on this plot twist that sounds like it’d make a great Season 3 premise.
During an interview with Cherry Picks, Di Martino, who plays the Loki variant known as Sylvie, mentioned that her character has a “massive amount of respect” for Loki and “super grateful” for what he did given the personal cost. However, the actress then noted that Sylvie isn’t just going to assume that Loki being in charge of the multiverse means that nothing bad will happen again. As she explained:
Sylvie may have grown close to Loki over the course of his show’s two seasons, but she’s still someone who carries a healthy amount of skepticism and apprehension. Sure, Loki will surely be better at overseeing the multiverse compared to He Who Remains, but as Sophia Di Martino pointed out, there’s no true free will if there’s someone pulling the strings, even if only just slightly. Also, while this Loki ultimately turned away from the dark side and became a force for good, there’s still the possibility that his new, absolute power could, well corrupt him absolutely. Di Martino continued:
As of this writing, there’s been no word about Loki Season 3 happening, as Eric Martin, Season 2’s head writer, told CinemaBlend that Loki’s first two seasons were approached as two halves of a book. If another batch of episodes are greenlit, though, watching Sylvie trying to reach Loki and stop him after he’s gone out of control with manipulating the timelines would make a compelling story to watch.This would also be more than enough incentive to bring back Owen Wilson’s Mobius too, because aside from Sylvie, no one knows this Loki better than him.
Honestly, even if Loki Season 3 isn’t on the table, it’s doubtful we’ve seen the last of Tom Hiddleston’s character given that we’re in the middle of The Multiverse Saga, and now he’s become one of its principal players. So when the time comes for him to come back to the forefront, whether it’s in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars, or one of the other upcoming Marvel movies/upcoming Marvel TV shows, hopefully there’s a way to squeeze Sylvie in there too. She may be free to start a new life again, but you know she’ll jump back into action if the situation calls for it, and especially if it involves Loki.
For now, feel free to revisit Loki Seasons 1 and 2, as well as the Marvel movies in order, with your Disney+ subscription. If you’d rather venture out of the MCU, then peruse our 2024 TV schedule to learn what shows come out next year.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
