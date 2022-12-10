Marvel 2022 Gift Ideas For Fans Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, She-Hulk And More

Comic book movie fans could spend an infinity debating where Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ranks among the best Marvel movies yet or whether or not She-Hulk tops the list of the best Marvel TV shows on Disney+ so far, for instance. However, I think we can all agree that the Marvel Cinematic Universe installments on the 2022 movies schedule and also that of the 2022 TV schedule inspired some pretty cool merchandise. We included a few favorites in our following guide to the best Marvel gifts for 2022 movies and TV shows below.

Now You Can Be Moon Knight’s Avatar With This Awesome Decal

One of the year’s most exciting moments in the MCU was the long-awaited introduction of Moon Knight in a six-episode series featuring a talented cast led by Oscar Isaac in the title role (or “roles,” more accurately). The costumed alter ego of Khonshu’s vigilante avatar, Marc Spector, inspired this sticker that is so simply designed, yet so cool to look at it. A must-have for fans of Moon Knight, the black and white, 6” x 6” decal would look great on a water bottle, the back of a car, the front surface of a laptop, you name it!

Harness The Power Of The Eye Of Agamotto With This Light-Up Replica

The year 2022 also saw the return of Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of the MCU’s former Sorcerer Supreme (in his own movie, that is) with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Sam Raimi’s psychedelic sequel never sees our hero use the Eye of Agamotto — which is no longer contains the Time Stone following the events of Avengers: Endgame — the mystical amulet is still part of his signature ensemble. You can help the Marvel fan in your life make it part of their own ensemble with this beautiful replica that even lights up with the included set of batteries.

Let America Chavez Take You Through The Multiverse With This Limited Edition Vinyl Figure

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured many jaw-dropping character appearances, but the most important new face in the cast would have to be Xochitl Gomez as America “Ms. America” Chavez. While there is surely more of the Multiverse-traveling teen to be seen in upcoming Marvel movies, if you know someone who still cannot get enough of her, we have just the gift in mind to keep them happy. This limited edition Funko Pop! figurine depicts America standing in front of a star-shaped portal she uses to experience other avenues of the Marvel Multiverse.

These Socks Are A True Marvel

Another super-powered teen who made her MCU debut in 2022, in her own Disney+ TV show, was the alter-ego of Kamala Khan — played by the Ms. Marvel cast lead, Iman Vellani. If there is someone in your life who loved this diverse coming-of-age series and cannot wait to see Ms. Marvel return in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, give them the opportunity to show the world their excitement with these officially licensed crew socks.

Keep Any Bottle Of Wine Worthy With This Mjolnir Bottle Stopper

We saw a number of exciting returns in director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love & Thunder — including Chris Hemsworth in the title role, of course, and the surviving members of the Guardians of the Galaxy for a brief moment. However, it was especially refreshing to see Natalie Portman reprising the role of Jane Foster after nearly a decade and, not to mention, wielding a restored Mjolnir. If you know someone who was also very satisfied by this reprisal and later celebrated it with a glass of wine, perhaps this bottle stopper designed to resemble the Mighty Thor’s prized hammer would make the perfect stocking stuffer.

Wake Up Like A Superhuman Lawyer With This She-Hulk Coffee Mug

Speaking of powerful women of comic book lore, the MCU's introduction of Bruce Banner’s similarly green cousin, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) had the honor of being the franchise’s first legal drama (or dramedy, more accurately). If your loved one is one of the many who made the sometimes bonkers She-Hulk: Attorney at Law such a success, give them the perfect memento in the form of this coffee mug bearing the logo of Jen’s law firm from the show, GLK&H.

Wear This Werewolf By Night/Man-Thing T-Shirt Night Or Day

One of the coolest surprises the MCU brought us in 2022 was a Halloween special called Werewolf By Night, headlined by Gael Garcia Bernal as the lycanthropic Jack Russell. However, the real heart of composer Michael Giacchino’s directorial debut was a (mostly) gentle green giant named Man-Thing, who shared a very endearing bromance with Jack. If you know someone who was especially touched by one of the MCU’s best new duos, this T-shirt with a special design inspired by the characters would make for a great holiday gift.

Make Meals Fit For Royalty With Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook

Perhaps the MCU’s most impressive achievement of the year (or, arguably, of Phase 4 in it entirety) is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which delivers a visually stunning action thrill ride while simultaneously, and very effectively, paying tribute to the franchise’s late star, Chadwick Boseman. Chances are that any fan of Ryan Coogler’s hit sequel already has most of the related merchandise you can imagine, but I am willing to bet that they do not have a book of recipes inspired by the Black Panther’s homeland. Author Nyanyika Banda’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook will have your loved one eating just like a Wakandan in no time.

Fly Like Namor With These Winged Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Socks

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also introduced a new, unique iteration of Namor, the Sub-mariner — as played by Tenoch Huerta — who was also born with the ability to fly due to the wings attached to his lower shins. If your loved one was especially excited for this film and the opportunity to see the fan-favorite, aquatic anti-hero on the big screen, they will love this pair of crew socks that, just like Namor, come with wings.

Dress Like Drax Does During The Holidays With This Ugly Sweater

Closer to the end of the year, Disney+ debuted yet another seasonal special starring your favorite group of misfit heroes from outer space… and Kevin Bacon, too. During the centerpiece Christmas celebration near the end of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Drax (David Bautista) can be seen wearing a sweater with a very intriguing design depicting a cat with laser eyes wearing a Santa hat and riding a slice of pizza. If you know someone who lives for the ugly sweater tradition, they might love this even if they have not seen writer and director James Gunn’s fun holiday special.

Every Day Is A Guardians-Style Holiday With This LEGO Advent Calendar

Wearing Drax’s ridiculous sweater is not the only way you can continue celebrating the holidays just like the Guardians all season long and for seasons to come. As your loved one counts down the days until Christmas, they can open a door on this advent calendar that reveals a new LEGO accessory. Once all the pieces are all together, they recreate the best moments from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and even imagine some new scenes of their own.

