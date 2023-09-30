5 Marvel Characters One Piece's Emily Rudd Should Play

Well, I really have to hand it to Netflix for their successful attempt at turning beloved manga One Piece (that previously inspired a popular anime series) into a live-action, English-language TV show that fans actually seem to like. One of the strongest elements of the 2023 Netlflix TV show is the talented ensemble in the One Piece cast, which includes Emily Rudd as the orange-haired Nami. I guess we could consider her stand-out performance a breakthrough for the young actor and the kind of the role that could open doors to bigger opportunities… such as upcoming Marvel movies, for instance

By the way, in case your were wondering, my recommendation to see the actor — who got her start appearing in music videos — join the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that she shares a last name with Ant-Man movies star Paul Rudd, which is purely coincidental, as they are not related. While it might be fun to see them cross paths one day, I truly believe that Emily Rudd has proven with her work on the hit new adventure series and in her previous acting credits that she may have what it takes to make a grand impression in upcoming superhero movies. So I figured we could start brainstorming ahead of Kevin Feige and co. by suggesting a few Marvel characters that might be right up her alley.

Hepzibah

Developed by Steven Maeda and Matt Owens from Eiichirô Oda’s sensational comic, One Piece is a visually stunning reinvention of pirate lore following an intrepid band of young, aspiring swashbucklers. Naturally, this gave me the idea to see if there were any inventive takes on pirate lore in the Marvel Comics universe and find a character whom Emily Rudd could also embody with ease, like she did with the role of Nami. I found just what I was looking for in Hepzibah.

Because her real birth name is actually unpronounceable, this warrior from the skunk-like alien race known as the Mephitisoids assumed that Hebrew alias for the sake of her fellow comrades from the Starjammers — a notorious crew of pirates in search of adventure in a much different environment than the One Piece characters are used to: outer space. She has also been known to fight alongside the X-Men, which would mean her MCU induction could come sooner than later, depending on when Marvel Studios’ X-Men movies reboot officially becomes a reality.

Loa

If not Hepzibah, I had another potential X-Men character in mind for Emily Rudd. The inspiration for this one was actually her very first feature-length acting credit, 2017’s Sea Change — a Lifetime original movie based on Aimee Friedman’s best-selling coming-of-age fantasy novel about a young woman who discovers her connection to a race of aquatic humanoids. Since Marvel’s most famous female sea-based character, Namora, was already cast in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Mabel Cadena, I figured I would go with one of the next best things.

Loa, admittedly, is not naturally gifted with aquatic abilities, but she can breathe underwater indefinitely and adapt to marine environments with ease when wearing the Atlantean Amulet, and she also loves surfing. Otherwise, the mutant — born in Maui, Hawaii, as Alani Ryan — has the power to pass through solid matter by way of molecular distortion and also possesses vast knowledge of the occult from her studies of the Necronomicon. That being said, if Rudd were to join the MCU in this role, it could most likely be in a team-up with Namor, or even in a future Doctor Strange sequel.

Shiklah

While Sea Change was her feature-length debut, in 2021, Emily Rudd would land her more prominent breakthrough movie role in the Fear Street trilogy cast in the dual roles of Cindy Berman from Part Two: 1978 and Abigail in Part Three: 1966. As both characters, the acclaimed Netflix original horror movies saw her take on some deadly fiends that are clearly inspired by classic horror characters, but with the distinction that they are really innocent victims of demonic possession. Since her character sadly does not survive at the end of Fear Street Part Two: 1978, I considered giving Rudd the chance to play a Marvel character whose bread and butter was demon slaying, until I thought it might be more interesting if she got to see things from the other side.

One of the most powerful demonic creatures in the Marvel Universe is Shiklah — a succubus created in part by comedian and Deadpool writer Brian Posehn who is currently married to Dracula in the comics, which has me curious if she will appear in Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated film starring Mahershala Ali as a certain vampire hunter. So, unless confirmed Blade cast member Mia Goth has already nabbed the role, I think Rudd would be a great fit and, not to mention, it would give her a chance to show her mainstream fans her darker side. If not Blade, though, Shiklah’s previous husband was Deadpool, which means a collaboration with Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth is not out of the question either.

Gaea

Now, let’s say that the role of Shiklah does end up going to Mia Goth. I do not see that as a reason to give up on the potential for Emily Rudd to play a demon in the MCU. In fact, thinking about it more, she might even be a better fit to play a demon of a less violent sort. For that, I have just the thing.

The Elder God known as Gaea is, essentially, the Marvel Universe’s own personified interpretation of “Mother Earth,” having dominion over the geological makeup of the Earth. However, the otherwise peaceful and well-meaning being still technically fall under the category of demonism due to her frighteningly vast, undefined arsenal of mystical abilities that range from telekinesis to speaking in every tongue ever known to the human race, among plenty more examples. Regardless of Rudd’s past experience with supernatural entities, this is a very intriguing character that I think she would be honored to play.

Silver Sable

Before One Piece, Emily Rudd’s last major TV role was on Amazon Prime’s action-packed period drama Hunters, which follows a covert unit that specializes in locating and exterminating Nazis in hiding in the late 1970s. However, her character, Clara, never participates in this operation and, in fact, is not too happy when she discovers her husband, Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), spends his time that way. Well, if I were Rudd, I would be a little disappointed I didn’t get a piece of the war criminal-hunting action, which is why I found a Marvel character that would make up for it.

Born Silvija Sablinova, Silver Sable is a mercenary who does not need superpowers to take out her prey, being very handy with swords, firearms and even her bare fists. She made her first appearance in a 1985 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man, and has been known to team up with the We-Slinger a number of times since, which makes introducing her into the MCU in Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie sound like a fun idea (if it happens). Then again, she and Daredevil are pretty tight, so maybe Rudd should see if she could have a spot in one of Matt Murdock’s next adventures after his upcoming Marvel TV show, Daredevil: Born Again.

At this point in the Marvel movies’ history, anything is possible, so we will just have to see what chance Emily Rudd has to join the fun. If not, I am sure James Gunn would love to bring her along for some upcoming DC movies in something special.