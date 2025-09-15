The Infinity War Line Tom Holland Is Most Quoted At By Marvel Fans
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is wildly popular, thanks to its projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Tom Holland debuted as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, quickly becoming a fan favorite character. The Uncharted actor recently revealed which line from Infinity War is quoted to him the most from fans, and it's a pretty solid choice.
What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is super limited, but fans are eager to see Holland return to the MCU as Peter Parker... especially after the twist ending of No Way Home. While speaking with Deadline, Holland was asked about which line fans quote at him the most. His response was:
This is an iconic one... even if its a serious bummer. These are the lines uttered as Peter is fading away as a result of Thanos' snap in Infinity War. It highlighted just how young the hero was during the movie, despite getting himself involved in a cosmic conflict. Additionally, it helped make the ending of Infinity War all that more devastating.
After Thanos was able to accrue the Infinity Stones and snap his fingers, fans watched in horror as a ton of characters turned to dust before our eyes. Seeing Peter beg for his life was a tough watch, but Holland only has positive memories about his time filming that sequence opposite Robert Downey Jr.. As he put:
Tom Holland has a sweet relationship with Robert Downey Jr., and they got to have a number of great scenes together in the MCU. So while he might have been basically dying as Peter Parker, it sounds like he loved working on the dusting scene with RDJ while filming Infinity War. And while he appreciates the compliments, he's also not taking too much credit for repeating Peter's line "I don't want to go."
The tables would turn in Endgame, where Tony would die as a result of snapping away Thanos and his forces forever. They once again had an emotionally-charged interaction, with Holland crying over his character's mentor and friend. Underoos and Mr. Stark forever!
Fans are eager to learn what'll happen to Spider-Man in upcoming Marvel movies, especially after the ending of No Way Home. Holland wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, so I'm curious if we'll get to see him and RDJ back on the big screen together.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully he'll end up included in one of the next two Avengers movies after all.
