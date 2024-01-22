Wild Deadpool 3 Set Photos Seemingly Confirms Huge Detail For Ryan Reynolds’ Threequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the years, consistently releasing both theatrical movies and live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie that's heading to theaters is Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3, which will finally bring the title character into the shared universe. Production on the Deadpool threequel has resumed, resulting in more set photos making their way online. Some wild set photos seemingly confirmed a huge detail for this long-awaited blockbuster.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, with fans only able to theorize and glean information thanks to set photos that have been leaking online. Ryan Reynolds jokingly addressed these leaks, but they have the potential to actually spoil some of the movie's events. The latest set photos circulating around Twitter have seemingly revealed that variatns of Wade Wilson will be joining in on the fun. And my mind is spinning.

In these new set photos, we see Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine filming outside. But aside from the Wade Wilson we know and love, he's joined by both Dogpool and another version of Deadpool. This character, also played by Reynolds, has a long hair and bright, pristine armor. And I can't wait to see how the variants of the Merc with a Mouth interact with each other.

The cast of Deadpool 3 is pretty stacked, but it looks like some of the movie's best scenes might be shared between Ryan Reynolds and... himself. Hopefully the studio provides us with more information or the first footage from the threequel sooner rather than later. I'm personally putting my bets on a Super Bowl ad later this year.

Perhaps the inclusion of multiple Deadpools for Ryan Reynolds' blockbuster shouldn't be all that surprising. After all, we're currently in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, and a number of TV and film projects have leaned on that concept. As such, any new release has the potential to include variants and all sorts of multiversal madness.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Of course, another big reason why there's so much excitement surrounding Deadpool 3 is because of Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. Not only that, but he'll finally be rocking Logan's signature yellow suit from the comics and animated shows. It should be fascinating to see how he and Wade Wilson interact, especially given Logan's tragic ending and he ongoing faux feud between Reynolds and Jackman.

After Deapdool 3 finally hits theaters, then it should open the door for Ryan Reynolds' title character to pop up in future MCU projects. That's something fans have been waiting a long time for, and hopefully it means he'll get a role in upcoming crossover events like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Deadpool 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie expeirence.