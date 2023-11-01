Netflix Is Adding DCEU Movies Like Batman V Superman And Wonder Woman, And I'm Psyched About Its DC Library Getting Even Bigger

If you have a Max subscription, then there’s no shortage of DC Comics media to watch in an instant, including the entirety of the DC Extended Universe. However, some of you may not be signed onto that particular service, but would still like access to DC projects. Fortunately, Netflix makes for a nice alternative, and it will get even better soon. I’m psyched to learn that Netflix subscribers will have access to an even bigger DC library in just a few weeks time thanks to DCEU movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman being added.

Starting on December 1, those of you who use Netflix will be able to watch eight DCEU movies, which, if we count Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s impending release, comprises half of this superhero franchise’s theatrical output: Here’s what’s on the way:

Man of Steel

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Justice League

Birds of Prey

Wonder Woman 1984

The Suicide Squad

To be clear, these movies are will not be exclusive to Netflix, so if you’d prefer to stick around on Max, you’ll still have access to them. You also may have noticed that these aren’t the first eight DCEU movies, as Aquaman and Shazam! are missing from the lineup. Finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that not only is Netflix providing the theatrical version of Justice League rather than Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it also looks like this will be the theatrical version of Batman v Superman rather than the Ultimate Edition. So you’ll need to stay on Max if you’d rather watch those DC movies’ extended cuts.

Still, this is yet another way that Netflix continues to impress on the DC front, which has been happening for a while now. For one thing, along with being the exclusive destination to shows like Lucifer, The Sandman and Sweet Tooth, this streaming service has also been home to Arrowverse shows like Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, with seasons dropping there shortly after they finished running on The CW. You can also count on Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy to go through a seemingly-endless cycle of being added to the Netflix catalog, being taken off after a few months, then being added back several months after that.

In recent months, though, animated shows like Justice League Unlimited and The Batman have been added to Netflix, and let’s not forget that Bodies, currently one of the most popular and best TV shows on Netflix, is based off a graphic novel from DC’s now-defunct Vertigo imprint. So naturally these DCEU additions are most welcome, although they come at a bittersweet time, a this DC era will end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s arrival in December, and then the new DC Universe will get going with projects like Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy.

Nevertheless, I’ll be interested to see if the remaining DCEU movies end up being uploaded to Netflix too sometime in 2024. Naturally we’ll let you know if that happens, but for now, look through the best movies on Netflix that are available to watch now.