‘I Heard Rumors.’ OG Blade Trilogy Writer Gets Real About The ‘Crazy’ Deadpool And Wolverine Surprise Cameos

To our knowledge, David S. Goyer isn't working on any massive upcoming superhero movies, though he's long worked within the genre. In fact, Goyer has worked on them long enough to have seen (and written) both Marvel and DC characters. However, even he wasn’t prepared for one of Deadpool & Wolverine’s wildest surprise cameos. The original Blade trilogy’s writer (and director on one installment) says he went out of his way to dodge promos… and still got floored when a certain Daywalker showed up in the MCU.

In an exclusive chat with Brandon Davis on his YouTube channel, Goyer explained why he kept his expectations in check before heading to the theater with his sons, despite all the rumours he’d heard. As he tells it:

It was crazy because I had heard rumors that there were going to be some crazy surprises in Deadpool & Wolverine. So I deliberately avoided [promotional material]. I just didn’t want to hear about it and my kids go, I’ve got three sons. So we went in, saw the movie together and that happened. And I was just like, ‘Holy crap!’ Never in a million years, I would not have expected that.

David S. Goyer’s reaction tracks with many of us who cheered when Wesley Snipes’ Blade joined the cameo parade. According to the Batman Begins scribe, there was also meta joy of that reveal. How the writers leaned into the fourth wall of it all as Snipes' character talks about there only ever "being one Blade." wasn’t just nostalgia, but also a nod at the long, messy road Marvel has traveled trying to reboot Blade for the MCU. The iconic screenwriter continued:

Look, I was delighted, and I think, in part, it also came out of this sort of meta-narrative because Marvel had so many problems trying to do the new Blade movie that I think… I know it was Ryan’s idea, and he just proposed it, and they said, ‘Screw it, why not?’ At the very least, it’ll get the character back in the public consciousness.

If you’ve been following the saga, you know the reboot has cycled through creative teams and release dates since it was announced with Mahershala Ali. The Foundation series writer recently said he was “baffled” the restart has been so hard to land, arguing the character works best with a lean, scary, action-forward approach—and, ideally, an R rating. Regardless of when that film finally arrives, and based on recent rumors, it could be delayed far longer than anyone had expected, but Deadpool & Wolverine’s tip of the sword reminded audiences why the vampire hunter remains one of Marvel’s coolest big-screen icons.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

It’s also a full-circle moment for Ryan Reynolds, whose own Marvel journey runs through 2004’s Blade: Trinity—the Godfather III of the trilogy, if you will. Goyer wrote and directed that much-maligned third installment. Now, two decades later, Reynolds is steering the Merc with the Mouth inside the MCU, bringing back Wesley Snipes not as empty fan service, but as connective tissue linking Marvel’s pre-MCU era to its present.

And, of all those releases from the early aughts, Blade is arguably the most influential in kickstarting the surge of modern new Marvel films and the comic-book genre as a whole. That's something fans should definitely be thankful for.

Between a still-developing MCU Blade and Wesley Snipes’ crowd-pleasing return, the Daywalker is back in pop culture’s bloodstream—where it goes from here is anyone’s guess. Until we have answers, you can revisit David S. Goyer’s trilogy of Blade flicks; all three OG entries are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Also, if you want to revisit Snipes’ return as the character, Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming with a Disney+ subscription.