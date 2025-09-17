Just A Solid 30 Seconds Of Zendaya Roasting Tom Holland For His Briticisms, Much To My Amusement

It’s been a big year for Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship , as well as their respective careers. Between their holiday engagement being announced and three major projects slated for the 2026 movies schedule between them, it’s clear they have little downtime. Thankfully, though, we’re talking about the Spider-Man castmates-turned-couple who’ve reliably roasted each other no matter what. The latest charming addition comes from Zendaya razzing Holland about Britcisms in well under 60 seconds.

With Next year's Spider-Man: Brand New Day more or less on the horizon, a clip of the pair was posted to MTV UK. In the video, Holland brings up that his fiancé always comments on a few common language British additions to sentences, and on cue, she jumps right in on the fun. As you’ll see in the lol-worthy moment, the first phrase is more or less a lost in translation moment, while the second is calling out a repeated word.

If you’re like me, you can always count on a good tease between the two to pick up your spirits, and this one is no different. I love the discussion of the English saying “He was funny, wasn’t he,” to an American hearing “funny wunny.” This examination of England’s slang and accent feels like a nice counterpoint to the Uncharted actor ribbing her for not liking a British staple .

What I maybe love most, though, is Tom Holland's face changing over the course of the video. His realizations about typical UK speech habits pointed out by Zendaya seems to have altered his brain chemistry a bit. Regardless of their endless gags they pull on one another, it’s really sweet to see how much fun they have together, no matter the time, place or subject.

I hope they continue to keep the good times rolling regardless of circumstance. Especially since as mentioned, next year, and the following one, they have plenty of projects in the works. Aside from the shared MCU continuation, the two are in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey . Holland also has his N/A brand Bero, among other brand partnerships and deals. Meanwhile, Zendaya also has Euphoria Season 3 and Dune 3 coming out next year with Shrek 5 following in 2027.

Here’s hoping their ongoing joke-arounds, British-themed or beyond, don’t lose too much speed between the handful of jobs they presently have. I have a good feeling that neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland could refuse a good roast with their track records, regardless of how small it may be. Isn’t that funny, wunny?

