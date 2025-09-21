Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Honoring Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield In A Cool Way, And I Can’t Believe I Missed This

It’s been a little over four years since Tom Holland last suited up as everyone's favorite wall crawler. Now, however he's currently deep into filming the fourth installment of his Spidey franchise. As of late, the Uncharted actor has been giving fans a bit of a look behind the curtain on the upcoming Marvel movie. With that, he just shared one way the film is paying homage to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s takes on the character, and boy is it cool. And I honestly can’t believe I missed this.

Tom Holland just gave fans a classy reason to zoom in on every stitch of his Brand New Day costume. Over on Complex Pop Culture’s Instagram, the account highlighted fresh quotes from its recent interview with theImpossible star that confirm what some fans have already been picking up on. Holland's new suit is a love letter to the Maguire and Garfield Spider-Man costumes. He told the outlet:

I’m really glad that people are picking up on the homage to Tobey and Andrew’s suit.

After the second and third look, I see how the upcoming Spider-Man flick is paying homage to its predecessor. Later in the same conversation, Holland spelled out the thinking behind the mash-up:

I think the third movie was very much about paying respects to those guys... I really like the idea that he's trying to be his big brothers, that he looks up to them and he sees little details on their suits that he thinks are really cool, and now that he is making his own suit and isn't part of this bigger team.

I recently wrote about what I hope Holland’s Spidey will learn from the Raimi-era films, but costume didn’t even cross my mind. However, if you’ve been tracking the on-set glimpses and official teases, the visual breadcrumbs line up. The raised webbing absolutely evokes Maguire’s vibe. Simultaneously, the sleeker black chest emblem and proportions nod toward Garfield’s suit, specifically, the near-perfect Web Head costume from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

This absolutely is not an instance of copy-and-paste. Essentially, it's more so a tasteful blend of what came before, and that is a fantastic way to go.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

What I love most is how the homage choice doubles as character work. Following the ending of No Way Home, Peter is operating without Stark tech, without his family and friends and without a safety net. Building a suit that carries DNA from his “big brothers” is such a beautiful little nod and way to honor the legacy of the chapters of the character before this MCU iteration.

The sentiment above definitely tracks with Holland’s recent comments about being more hands-on with this movie’s creative direction. Holland apparently dug into what fans responded to and shaped Peter’s next step with intention.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s clear Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is literally wearing his influences on his sleeve, and I’m so here for it. If, like me, you keep a calendar for all things new superhero movies, be aware that Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits the 2026 movie schedule on July 31 with production already in motion.