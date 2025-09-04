Wait, Is Tom Holland Hinting At His Spider-Man Exit After Brand New Day?

With the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tom Holland’s take on the wall crawling franchise will accomplish something none of the other live-action Spider-Man films have been able to do: a fourth film. It makes one wonder just how long the legs are of this current series. Could we see several more Spider-Man movies? Will Brand New Day launch a new trilogy or could this be the end?

That last possibility, that Tom Holland could be hanging up his tights following Brand New Day, is what now has some fans nervous, after a comment he made in an interview. When asked by LADbible about how long he can continue to play Spidey, Holland made a cryptic reference to the “last” Spider-Man movie, saying…

I think with anything, it's all about what's in front of you, and right now what's in front of us is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and focusing on making that movie worthy of the last film. I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings. I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans].

Now, there are two different ways of reading Tom Holland’s statement here. When he says he wants to make Brand New Day “worthy of the last film,” he could be saying he wants to make it worthy as a follow-up to the previous Spider-Man movie. No Way Home was a massive film in every sense of the word. It brought Holland together with the other two live action Spider-Man actors, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. This historic moment helped launch the film into the billion dollar box office territory.

However, Holland could instead be saying that he wants to make Brand New Day worthy as the “last” Spider-Man movie, answering the question of how long he could play Spider-Man by saying this will be the end. Holland is known for accidentally spilling details he shouldn’t during interviews, and this could be one of those cases where he’s saying more than even he realizes.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, and most Spider-Man movies. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Of the two options, I personally think he’s probably using the word “last” in the first context, not the second. What No Way Home did was huge, something that would be difficult for any sequel to top. And yet, a lot of people will expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to be even bigger than the previous film. Holland says he wants to make the fans happy, but that will be a tall order.

That said, there will be an end to Tom Holland’s time as Spider-Man. We know that there are recastings on the horizon in the MCU. It’s possible Brand New Day really could be the actor’s last time, if the decision is made to make changes to Spider-Man. We’ll have to wait and see.