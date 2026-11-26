After the Dr Strange spell that made the world forget Peter Parker’s existence, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Spidey fighting crime in NYC full time, while letting his old friends move on with their lives. Forced to contend with the dual problems of a telepath who body hops from person to person, and strange changes to his abilities, he forms a partnership with the Punisher. SFX’s reviewer said it "remains true to the previous Holland-led films in that it’s character-driven, emotional, comical and grounded. But it’s also something more, giving us what we expect yet also delivering on darker, more mature themes as the web-slinger ages up and faces fresh challenges”.



Spider-Man: Brand New Day is out to buy on DVD, Blu-ray™ and 4K UHD from 14 December. Extras-wise, you get 10 featurettes (totalling about 69 minutes) plus a three-minute gag reel.



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