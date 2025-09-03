Weapons Director Breaks Silence On Joker And Harley Quinn Movie Rumors

Comic book movies continue to be wildly popular, and the genre is going through some big changes thanks to DC's new co-CEO James Gunn. He's been crafting a new DC shared universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. There are plenty of rumors swirling about upcoming DC movies, including chatter that Weapons director Zach Cregger was interested in a project about Joker and Harley Quinn. And now he's broken his silence on that chatter.

This chatter dates back to 2022, when the Barbarian director mentioned writing a DC-adjacent script. Since then rumors have swirled that Cregger's writing a project abut DC henchmen, as well the ongoing chatter about a Joker/Harley movie. He set the record straight on the podcast Double Toasted, saying:

This is getting blown out of proportion online. It’s not a Joker and Harley Quinn script. I’ve not talked to James Gunn about it. I have [two films] in front of me. People have written a lot about it online, and not much of it is true.

That certainly cleared things up. While it's unclear if Cregger will eventually work on a DC project, nothing is currently set in stone; he hasn't even talked to Gunn about working on his own movie. What's more, he hasn't written anything a script that focused on The Joker and Harley Quinn. So we shouldn't expect to see that type of movie coming to theaters anytime soon.

Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order have seen the way these two characters have been handled recently. Jared Leto and Margot Robbie debuted as Mr. J and Harley in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, with the latter reprising that role in The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

Unfortunately, Leto's role was severely cut down in Suicide Squad's theatrical cut. He wouldn't get a chance to reprise that role in any significant way, although he did shoot a brief scene for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Alas, the DCEU (and especially the Snyder-Verse) are donezo and a new DCU is in town.

Of course, fans will wonder what two film Cregger is referencing in these comments. While he's going to direct a Resident Evil movie, I have to wonder if the second project might end up being related to DC. If it is, he's going to have to get in touch with James Gunn sooner rather than later if he expects to make it into a reality.

Some fans will no doubt be bummed that Cregger isn't helming a project about Harley Quinn and The Joker. Some of the best horror movies from recent years came from him: Barbarian and Weapons. Cinephiles have faith in him, and comic book fans would love to see what type of superhero flick he might cook up.

Weapons is still in theaters now and the next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Whatever movies he works on next, smart money says people are going to be paying attention.