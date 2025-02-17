This DC Fan Poster Of Milly Alcock And Jason Momoa As Supergirl And Lobo Has Me Super Fired Up About The Upcoming Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is working to get its feet back under it with the box office debut of Captain America: Brave New World. However, even if Marvel continues to struggle, there is hope on the horizon for superhero fans in the form of James Gunn’s new DCU. This summer will get the first of the upcoming DC movies set in this new world with Superman, but I’m also already looking forward to next summer and Supergirl: World of Tomorrow.

There are a lot of reason to be excited about the upcoming Supergirl movie. It’s the first film starring the character in decades, which will set it apart from the previous DC universe in a big way right out of the gate. Also, the Supergirl cast includes an inspired choice with Jason Momoa taking on the role of Lobo – and a new fan-created movie poster on Instagram looks like just what I hope this movie will look like.

A post shared by 𝘼 𝙍 𝙄 𝙁 𝙄 𝙉 𝙄 𝙏 𝙔 (@arifinity_) A photo posted by on

It's a simple image, but it makes me want to see more. Seeing these characters together – who might be antagonists in the story but could just as easily end up unlikely allies – is going to be amazing.

James Gunn’s Superman movie looks to be a pretty traditional take on the character, a spiritual successor to the Richard Donner films right down to the reuse of the original John Williams theme in the trailers. Supergirl: World of Tomorrow, however, is set to be an outer space story, with Superman’s cousin finding a very different post-Krypton life.

The confirmation that Jason Momoa was on board to play Lobo made this movie significantly more intriguing. Momoa had previously indicated that while he was done playing Aquaman, James Gunn had asked him to do… something in the DCU. He had previously expressed a desire to play Lobo, the intergalactic bounty hunter of DC Comics, and we knew that whatever Gunn wanted made Momoa very excited. A lot of fans were guessing that exactly this was going to happen, but the confirmation was still fantastic.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has only recently started filming ahead of a release date in the summer of 2026. It will be hitting theaters about a full year after Superman, it will be the second DC movie on the big screen and likely the fourth project of the larger DC universe. Creature Commandos was the first official entry in the franchise and Peacemaker Season 2 is expected to drop later this year – though an official release date hasn’t been announced yet.

With other DC projects, like the two different Batman movies (Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II and the DCU's Batman: The Brave And The Bold) seemingly in endless development, it’s exciting that another movie is on the way. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is something that should be different enough from Superman that despite the characters being connected, it may appeal to a segment of the audience that the other big movie may not. There’s a lot of different stuff to get excited about in the DC universe.