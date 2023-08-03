Will Aquaman 2 Get Delayed Due To The Strikes? Here’s The Latest

The DC Universe is known for its twists both behind and in front of the camera. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently named co-CEOs of the studio, and are crafting a ten-year plan for the shared universe’s future across movies, TV, and even video games. But some upcoming DC movies were filmed before this change of the guard, including James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom . But given the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, could this long-awaited blockbuster get delayed? Here’s the latest.

Aquaman 2 has been a long time coming, as filming started back in 2021. But since actors can no longer promote projects from struck companies due to the ongoing strikes, DC fans have been worried that the studio might push back Aquaman 2 again . But a Warner Bros. insider recently spoke to Variety , and claimed that the long-awaited sequel will still arrive as planned this December. As for other major blockbusters like Dune: Part Two, only time will tell.

Do you hear that sound? It’s comic book fans applauding this reported news. After all, it’s been five years since the first Aquaman arrived in theaters. As such, moviegoers are ready for Jason Momoa to return to the screen as his signature role. Although he did have a cameo in Peacemaker and The Flash to help hold us over.

Of course, now the question is how Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will ultimately perform at the box office, assuming it’s still being released as planned. DC has been having a rough time in theaters, with projects like Black Adam, Shazam 2, and The Flash being box office disappointments . This is presumably linked to the DCU being rebooted, and moviegoers being unsure whether or not these stories will even matter in the long run. Indeed The Rock’s Black Adam is not included in the current plans for the shared universe.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Months ago Jason Momoa posted a cryptic video about how excited he was about all things DC after meeting with Gunn and Safran. But it’s unclear if that means he’s continuing as Aquaman or playing another character altogether. And there have been rumors about Momoa playing Lobo for years. Gal Gadot recently claimed that she’s working with James Gunn on a new Wonder Woman movie, so perhaps she is keeping some of the old gang.

Another potential box office hurdle for Aquaman 2 is Amber Heard’s role as Mera. Millions have signed an online petition for Heard to be removed , but that doesn’t look like it’s happening. And I have to wonder if those same hoards of DC fans will also be boycotting the movie if they feel that strongly. Although there were rumors that Mera wouldn’t have a big role in the mysterious project.