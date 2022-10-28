James Gunn's New DCU: The 5 Most Important Characters We'll Be Watching
Who will be the faces of James Gunn's new DC Universe?
Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman… and Harley Quinn? That’s right, say goodbye to the DCEU, because James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU is shifting the focus of Warner Bros.' superhero franchise. Join Sean O’Connell as he dives into what this means for each of the five characters Gunn himself named as the focus of the studio’s comic book universe… and of course how Zack Snyder can potentially fit into the new plan.
Video Chapter:
00:00 - Intro
01:28 - The New DCU
04:27 - Gunn’s Top 5 Characters
11:18 - Zack Snyder’s Return?
14:26 - Outro
