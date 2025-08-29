People Keep Fancasting Alexandra Daddario As Wonder Woman, But She's Landed A Different New Role

Now that the release of Superman has launched James Gunn’s DCU, comic book fans are awaiting what actors will play the other main heroes in upcoming DC movies . The White Lotus and Mayfair Witches actress Alexandra Daddario has been a front-running favorite for Wonder Woman as of late, but the actress is staying booked and busy with a new role that has nothing to do with crimefighting.

Alexandra Daddario Has Been A Favorite For Wonder Woman As We Wait For The Role To Be Cast

James Gunn has said the next Wonder Woman movie is being written and it’s currently a “priority” at DC Studios , but the big question on everyone’s minds is which actress will follow Gal Gadot as Diana Prince. There are a lot of fan favorites out there, but the passion for Alexandra Daddario to take on the role has been all over the internet for years through Wonder Woman fan art because she has such a striking resemblance to the comic book character.

Funny enough, Daddario has been part of the DC world before as the voice of Lois Lane in Superman: Man Of Tomorrow and the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy, but we’ll have to wait and see if she ends up being in the official mix for the role of Wonder Woman in the new DC Universe.

But, The Actress Is Booked For A Horror Movie Filming Early 2026

While the fancasting continues, Daddario just found her next role in one of the latest newly-announced upcoming horror movies . She’s set to be in a movie called Inground with Star Trek’s John Cho, per Deadline , which will be produced by Ridley Scott. The movie is said to be about a recently divorced father who decided to try to reconnect with his young son by building a swimming pool in his backyard for them both to enjoy. However, as the logline reads “what begins as an exciting project turns into a terrifying nightmare.”

The report doesn’t reveal Daddario’s role, but the movie is apparently going to start filming in March of 2026, with director Aaron Katz helming from a script by American Horror Story writer Dan Dworkin. It sounds like a fun project for Daddario, who has recently been a regular in the genre, most notably as the star of Mayfair Witches for AMC.

The 39-year-old actress is also in the upcoming biopic about the Hershey chocolate founder and his wife, where Daddario will play Kitty Hershey alongside Finn Wittrock’s Milton S. Hershey. The movie from Mean Girls director Mark Waters is likely to be among the 2026 movie releases . As Daddario continues to be a popular name in Hollywood, we do wonder if she really will have a shot at the DCU (should she want the role) after she’s long been a popular choice for Wonder Woman among the people.