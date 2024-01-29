I Can’t Get Over This Viral Footage Of Travis Kelce Asking Jason ‘You Keep Your Shirt On Or What?’ After Latest NFL Win

It’s possible that Swifties have never been more interested in the Super Bowl than this year, after Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Las Vegas on Sunday in the AFC Championship. After the game, the tight end showed lots of love for girlfriend Taylor Swift when they reunited on the field, but I am obsessed with the viral footage showing him tracking down brother Jason Kelce to ask him a big question — “You keep your shirt on or what?”

The question was definitely a valid one, after the previous game saw Jason Kelce ripping his shirt off to celebrate one of Travis Kelce’s touchdowns and screaming from the open window of their family’s suite. On January 28, several people on the field caught the interaction between the two Super Bowl champs, after Taylor Swift led Travis to his brother so they could share an emotional moment. Check out one viral video on X (Twitter) :

Travis Kelce asked Taylor Swift where Jason was. Then, he and Jason had an emotional reunion“Finish that motherf***er,” Jason told him as Taylor stepped aside to give them their moment. pic.twitter.com/NBk485uFaFJanuary 28, 2024 See more

You can hear Jason Kelce yell, “Big Yeti!” in reference to Travis, before congratulating him on his performance by saying, “Goddamn, that was fun to watch.” The Chiefs player then inquired if Jason had remained clothed for the duration of the game, and the older brother had the best response:

Yeah I did, for right now. We’ll see how it goes.

I’m sure there was much revelry amongst the Kelce friends and family after they left the Baltimore Ravens’ stadium, and I love that Jason Kelce made no promises about keeping his shirt on for the remainder of the night. Jason may play for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was fully decked out in Chiefs gear for the AFC Championship. Along with a Big Yeti T-shirt similar to the one he shed the previous week, he wore a red-and-gold Hawaiian shirt and a Chiefs beanie:

Not only does Jason Kelce have a shirt... but it's a Hawaiian shirt pic.twitter.com/bCaz2xDD4RJanuary 28, 2024 See more

Anybody who watched the Kelce brothers’ post-game interaction — with Jason choking up as he told Travis, “I know it wasn't easy. I know it was a hard year… Finish this motherfucker!” — can see how much love there is between them, and the Chief was all too amused when he became privy to Jason’s shirtless celebrations a week earlier. On their podcast New Heights, Travis even joked that he needed a portrait of that “epic” image of Jason.

Epic is a great word for it, too, because it takes quite a performance to steal the spotlight away from Taylor Swift. Jason Kelce did just that, and Buffalo Bills fans who witnessed it first-hand described the “rowdy” experience afterward. Even Shania Twain got in on the fun, responding to a viral meme that referenced her hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”