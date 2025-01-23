'He's Out Of My Memory': 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Shares Blunt Response When Questioned About Ex Michael Ilesanmi Joining A Spinoff

As Angela Deem prepares for her upcoming Maury Povich special, she's giving blunt thoughts to fans about where things stand with 90 Day Fiancé and her ex-husband Michael Ilesanmi. The franchise has many spinoffs planned for the 2025 TV schedule, but according to Angela, it would be a surprise if rumors about Michael joining one of them turned out to be true.

Angela was recently live on Instagram, talking with fans about her life, and she responded to a question about Michael appearing in more spinoffs. If Angela is to be believed, it sounds like the only way we'll be seeing her Nigerian-born ex on television in 2025 is if we use a Max subscription to stream his previous seasons:

He's not going on a spinoff, are you kidding me? He's too much trouble. Nobody wants a troublemaker like that on a show...we're not going to talk about him because he's out of my memory. I don't wish him no harm, I just have no respect for that man.

It should be noted that Angela is in the process of filing an annulment regarding her marriage from Michael and has expressed hopes he'll be deported back to Nigeria despite lawyers saying that's not possible. This is to say she may be biased in her opinion and not necessarily speaking with some insider knowledge in which she knows Michael will never be on 90 Day Fiancé ever again.

Readers might also find some irony in Angela calling Michael a "troublemaker," considering she's made headlines in the past for a hotel lobby brawl and when an acquaintance of hers was arrested for murder. Take that, including all the problematic things that have happened on-camera in her relationship with Michael, and one can't help but feel some hypocrisy creeping into that reaction.

Angela noted in a reply to another livestream viewer that there's a difference between her and Michael when it comes to getting messy. As she put it:

Not that kind of trouble. They like drama, they don't like trouble. There's a difference.

I'll take her word for it because Angela has managed to last this long on 90 Day Fiancé when the franchise has cut ties with many others over the years. I hope she's wrong that the franchise won't invite Michael back because he remains the most interesting veteran cast member, and I want to know what he's been up to in Texas after all this time, as well as what his life is like post-Angela.

If Michael Ilesanmi would appear on 90 Day Fiancé again, I would imagine he'd do so via The Single Life. We haven't gotten news of any major romances he has in his life at the moment. I'm still crossing my fingers that Angela is wrong and we will see him again, but I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As mentioned, Angela and Michael's past seasons of 90 Day Fiancé are available to watch over on Max. I'm curious to see whether either will return for a new season in 2025 or if they're seeking opportunities elsewhere like another major 90 Day star.