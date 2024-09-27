90 Day Fiancé's Drama Between Angela Deem And Michael Ilesanmi Allegedly Involves Kim Kardashian, As If This Couldn't Get Any Wilder

The ongoing saga of Michael Ilesanmi's split from Angela Deem continues to escalate, and just when it seemed like it couldn't get any wilder, there are rumors that Kim Kardashian is involved. So, we might have a reality television crossover on our hands that, frankly, sounds too wild to believe, as the billionaire celebrity might've had a role to play in the story behind this married 90 Day Fiancé couple splitting up.

The rumor comes from the celebrity podcast The Sarah Fraser Show, which credits an unnamed YouTube channel for this absolutely wild story. Who would've thought when Michael fled Angela's house, he might go into the arms of the most powerful family on television? I would take this rumor with a grain of salt, but here's what is being said about the situation.

Is Kim Kardashian Helping Michael Ilesanmi Out After He Left Angela Deem?

As 90 Day Fiancé fans who have been following the situation might know, Angela filed for an annulment for her marriage with Michael, seemingly in an effort to remove her financial responsibility to him now that he's in the United States. A lawyer stated during their latest season that Michael's rights to remain in the United States would be protected, so who knows what could happen in court?

According to this latest rumor, Michael met with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian to discuss his situation, and it's said that Kardashian wishes to help him in the legal battle against Angela. While Kardashian is not an attorney, she has famously studied law for years and has a bank account that could provide Michael with ample legal representation for this case.

The big question is, why? My guess would be that she's a 90 Day Fiancé fan, as we've seen other celebrities like Seth Rogen profess their love for it publicly. There are even rumors that Drake watches the show and even tried to date Chantel Everett after her split with Pedro Jimeno.

We also know that Kim Kardashian recently spoke at the same prison the Menendez brothers are in, right on the heels of the new series about them being made available for those with a Netflix subscription. If I were into TV shows, interested in law, and had a ton of money, I'd visit those people to learn more about their cases.

However, I'm still not 100% sure this rumor is true, but I could see it making sense.

Will Michael Appear On A Future Episode Of The Kardashians?

The rumor goes on to state that Kris suggested featuring Michael on the next season of The Karadshians, and had conversations about growing his brand as an individual. I wouldn't be upset to see Michael gain a Kardashian level of success while living in the United States, and frankly, I think it could be cool. I can honestly say I know next to nothing about the day-to-day life of a Nigerian immigrant living in the U.S.A., and that alone makes for a fascinating premise for a reality TV show.

Of course, everyone might be wondering how Angela Deem is reacting to this rumor, and I think it's possible she has not heard about it. She's been largely absent on Instagram, but she recently posted a TikTok talking about how her city was in the path of Hurricane Helene:

I can imagine her mind is on the storm right now, so maybe she hasn't seen the latest circulating news that her ex-husband is possibly working with The Kardashian/Jenner family. We'll see what she has to say when she does, however, or if she'll write it off as a rumor like some already have.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on the 2024 TV schedule on TLC every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. I suggest keeping up with that spinoff or streaming it with a Max subscription while we wait for more information on this wild rumor surrounding Michael and Angela's split, assuming there are any to give.