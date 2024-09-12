Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Shekinah And Sarper Still Together After She Moved Out? Here's What We Know

Warning! The following may contain spoilers for Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven's storyline in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Watch this season on TLC or with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 has been a rough ride for Shekinah and Sarper. While it seemed at first the only trouble they'd have is him micromanaging the plan for her nose job in a wild storyline, things have drastically escalated after a fight. As the couple heads to therapy after an altercation that ended with Shekinah losing her hair extensions, what's the status their relationship?

Fortunately, the internet provideshas come through with answers, and we now have an idea of where things stand with these two. After checking on if these two were still together last year following red flags in their relationship, here's where things seemingly stand in the present.

Shekinah Shared A Post Kissing Sarper

While 90 Day Fiancé cast members have been known to hold onto pictures and occasionally deceive viewers into believing something else is going on, it seems like Shekinah is making efforts to show she's in a good place with Sarper. With a caption that talked about forgiveness and understanding, she uploaded a picture of the two of them kissing:

Sarper commented on the post as well talking about how he didn't regret having her in his life despite all the changes that have come from it, so I would assume they are still together. I guess at the end of the day, it was worth getting rid of that strange sex journal he had. Given all of this, I think it's safe to assume these two are still together, but we can't say anything with 100% certainty.

Someone Spotted Sarper In California

Not only does it appear that Sarper and Shekinah are still together, a recent Reddit post revealed they may be taking steps closer to marriage. Check out the photo taken by someone below, who allegedly saw Sarper while in Monterey, California:

Either Sarper is finally working on that spinoff with Tyray Mollett that I hypothetically pitched, or he's indeed in the United States, presumably to be with Shekinah. He might even be going through the K-1 visa process as part of filming for an upcoming season while also preparing for marriage, which is a far cry from where their relationship is right now.

All of that said, I'm rooting for love to hold out, provided their relationship is in a good place. We've seen so many married 90 Day Fiancé couples split over the past couple of years that it's beginning to get depressing. It's almost like properly researching foreign countries and getting to know one's partner before a big commitment is a good idea or something. That said, I'm sure the casting department intentionally seeks out couples who tend to lean into the drama.

See more of Shekinah and Sarper on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The 2024 TV schedule has so many great shows checking out that bring the drama just as much as this franchise, so be sure to check out what's coming up.