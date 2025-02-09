While 90 Day Fiancé Is On Break This Week, There's A Wild Before The 90 Days Season 7 Update On Sunny And Veah

TLC opted out of competing with Fox and gave 90 Day Fiancé fans a week off to live-stream the Super Bowl, as we won't have any new episodes on Sunday, night. Anyone wishing to skip the big game can always watch old episodes with a Max subscription or just keep reading for what might be the wildest update on Before The 90 Days Season 7 that involves Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi.

Veah and Sunny's story quickly became my least favorite storyline due to it being centered on her secretly bringing an ex-boyfriend with her on a trip to meet Sunny. It didn't get much better from there and ended with him being disowned by his father for getting engaged to a non-Muslim. The Tell-All Specials ended with Veah and Sunny saying they were still together, but the latest update on them is so wild you'd swear it was scripted for reality television.

Veah Was Apparently Married To Someone Else During 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Season 7 Tell-All

Sunny and Veah have gone back and forth on Instagram lately, which led to the former dropping a pretty wild rumor. In a since-deleted Instagram story, Sunny alleged that Veah faked being with him during the tell-all and, in reality, was married to another man. It sounded too wild for words until a marriage certificate from @90dayfiance_alexa hit the web for all to see.

It's shocking that Veah was married to someone else during the tell-all, though par for the course in this season with a largely unlikable American cast. Loren Allen was also married during the tell-all to someone other than his partner, but Veah edges him out because of who she married. It has now been confirmed that Veah married her friend David, also known as the man we saw at the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 watching her dog.

When Will 90 Day Fiancé Return To Sundays?

While 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is done, Season 11 of the flagship show is scheduled to kick off on TLC on Sunday, February 16th. The season will introduce a new cast of hopefuls, including the franchise's first throuple. Hopefully, we won't learn any of these couples secretly married someone else ahead of the tell-all, but we're on a hot streak. Hey, maybe I should just be happy I don't have to add this to the married 90 Day couples who broke up list.

90 Day Fiancé will be back starting February 16th on TLC and, of course, available to stream on Max as well. Of course, the drama always seems to happen behind the scenes with all of these cast members, so be sure to check in on CinemaBlend for updates on what's happening with couples.