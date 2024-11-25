Where The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6's Couples Ended Up

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 was a hoot, but all good things must come to an end. There's still plenty of great reality fun coming to the 2025 television schedule, and I'd say the odds are good we'll see a number of these cast members return. The real question is whether they'll be together or separate, and we at CinemaBlend did the legwork to find out the latest on these couples.

While rewatching the entire season with a Max subscription is always an option, feel free to use this as a quick guide to The Other Way Season 6. It's an especially handy resource to catch back up on what happened with a couple who may be appearing in a future spinoff. Here's what we learned both from the couples in the tell-all and online on their social media.

(Image credit: TLC)

Statler & Dempsey - Broken Up

Shaun Robinson wasted no time at the top of the tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to announce that Statler and Dempsey Wilkinson had broken up and would not be featured on the special. Of course, we knew all of that well beforehand, thanks to Statler, who began to hint about her breakup with Dempsey before the season started. It's also worth noting that Statler apparently tried to attend the tell-all, but was allegedly barred from appearing.

Based on what we could gather from various updates, Statler and Dempsey's relationship essentially fell apart during the van journey. Statler has made posts stating that Dempsey owes her money for the van and apparently is in possession of some sentimental items of hers. It's also alleged Dempsey has a new girlfriend, but it's unclear if they or Statler will appear in the franchise ever again.

(Image credit: TLC)

Shekinah & Sarper - Still Together

Who would've thought a storyline presented as being about Sarper Güven deciding the shape of Shekinah Garner's nose job would end so wholesomely? Sarper finally proposed to his lover, signaling he was ready to settle down from the bachelor life and move forward toward marriage.

Months after someone snapped a picture of Sarper hanging out in California, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all confirmed he was living in the United States. It was a bit surprising considering Sarper initially had no plans of leaving Turkey, but it looks like he's willing to give life in America a shot.

(Image credit: TLC)

James & Meitalia - Still Together

James and Meitalia Solis had one big issue in their married life, and unfortunately, it didn't improve throughout the season. Their lack of communication and getting on the same page about whether they wanted a life together in Indonesia or the United States ultimately ended with James returning home, assuming Meitalia would follow.

Surprisingly, Meitalia did follow, and one of her major requests for returning was honored. Her sister, Angel, will be coming to live with them, and James is pretty upset about it. She caused some issues between them before, so there was a question of whether she'd create more tension now that she lives close by.

(Image credit: TLC)

Josh & Lily - Still Together

Josh McGuffey and Lily Huang were married for years, but it was only on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that we'd see them live together for the first time in China. The couple immediately struggled with jealousy issues, with Josh feeling insecure about Lily being the primary breadwinner and having men with whom she played badminton. He also had a big confrontation with her adult daughter, which resulted in the wildest lie I've ever seen in the franchise.

Despite all of that, Josh and Lily seemingly remain married to this day. Whether they're happily married, I'll leave it up to the viewer, as some of the comments made during the tell-all speak for themselves. Hopefully if they appear in the future, we'll find their relationship in a better place.

(Image credit: TLC)

Corona & Ingi - Broken Up

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way introduced us to Corona Blakey and Ingi Hilmar, as well as the concept of "soft partnering." She moved to Iceland in an effort to make their relationship work and try to start her career as a midwife in Iceland, but quickly realized it wasn't viable without learning Icelandic. This, in addition to Ingi's non-committal nature to the relationship overall, led Corona to go back to the United States and confirm their break-up on the tell-all.

All that being said, Ingi gave an interview in Iceland that told a wildly different story. According to his telling, his relationship with Corona was finished by the time the 90 Day Fiancé production crews showed up to film, and most of the scenes they shot were more or less scripted. If that were true, the TLC series would never admit that in an episode, so we may never know the whole story of what all went down between these two.

(Image credit: TLC)

Joanne & Sean - Still Together

Joanne Digesu and Sean were two star-crossed lovers, connecting from the shores of Ireland all the way to New Jersey. They fell madly in love and were married, but then decided to tell no one about the news for the next two years. This season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way focused on the fallout of that, in which both of their children and families had serious questions about how this would work. There was also some real questions as to whether this marriage was actually legally valid in Ireland, but the show sidestepped that bit.

In a surprising turn of events, Sean was present at the tell-all, and according to him, staying in the United States. We didn't have any real details beyond that he was undecided on if the move would be permanent. I would imagine he'll have to decide whether his daughter will come with him from Ireland or not, and we could see that storyline continue in a future season. For now, though, they're still married and together.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 is over after the tell-all specials, but fans can always revisit it on Max. It certainly was a wild ride from start to finish, though I've come to expect as much from one of my favorite 90 Day spinioffs.