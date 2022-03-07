90 Day Fiancé's David Murphey Explains Why He's Attempting To Join Ukraine's Military

Russia's attacks on neighboring country Ukraine are all over the news, as are a multitude of reactions from people around the world. Surprisingly, if understandably, 90 Day Fiancé and its international cast have entered that conversation in recent days. The TLC franchise has focused on many cast members from Russia, Ukraine, and some of the other neighboring countries, so obviously, there’s interest from fans about how their families are doing and what they have to say about the frightening situation. Now, an update went public from another cast member with ties to Ukraine, as American David Murphey announced his intention to join the Ukrainian military.

David Murphey is likely memorable to 90 Day Fiancé viewers from his ill-fated romance with a Ukrainian named Lana, to whom he'd sent money for seven whole years before meeting her. But he recently announced on Instagram that he’s submitted an application to be a foreign fighter in Ukraine. After talking briefly about losing contact with friends he has in the country, Murphey shared the details of his effort thus far, saying:

I have applied to the Ukraine embassy to become a foreign fighter in Ukraine. I don’t know the details yet — I haven’t had the interview. I’ve been planning around this right now. Last week I dumped a house on the market, one of the houses I have. . . . I’m prepared to fight, but I don’t know if that’s exactly how they would use me. They’ll use me in any way they’d need based on the resume I submitted. I do have prior military experience. I was [an] expert with grenade and rifle and special weapons training. So, we’ll see how it goes.

It seems David Murphey is serious enough about joining the Ukrainian effort that he’s willing to sell a house and physically participate on the ground if necessary. It’s unclear at the moment whether or not he’ll be accepted by the cause, or if the 59-year-old will be put into any combat scenarios. It doesn't seem extremely likely, but then nothing about such deadly conflicts allows for easy likelihoods.

Murphey expressed his disgust at how much destruction has already occurred in Ukraine, saying:

It sickens me, the videos that I see, that I watch, knowing that I used to drive through those places or walk through those places, and now I see them in ruins.

David Murphey mentioned later in the video his desire to fight for the country's cause came from having lived in Ukraine for 18 months over the past two decades, and the connection he still feels to the country. Murphey also made a point to bring up that his interest in the conflict isn’t tied to Lana, lest anyone make those assumptions, and he gave a brief update on where his relationship stands with her today.

I do talk to her, maybe, every day or every other day just a little bit just to find out what’s going on. There’s nothing there. I have moved on to other people.

The end of that statement might perk up the ears of 90 Day Fiancé viewers, some of whom know that he’s hung out with former cast member Amira Lollysa as of late. Of course, we don’t know who David is referring to or what’s going on in his love life. One can probably assume he’s not filming a new season of the franchise if he has plans to leave the country for Ukraine, but we’ll just have to wait and see for sure.