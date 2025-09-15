90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Revealed Her Pregnancy To Gino On Happily Ever After, And It Was Absolutely More Brutal Than I Expected

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Nobody Puts Baby In A Corner." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Knowing ahead of the season that Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda would end their marriage certainly lessened the blow of watching it unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. I was prepared for Gino's temporary fling with Natalie, and even the fight that went down between her and Jasmine. What I wasn't prepared for was her pregnancy reveal scene to Gino, which was way harder to watch than I expected.

90 Day Fiancé viewers first officially learned Jasmine was pregnant when she walked out on stage during The Last Resort Season 2 tell-all, looking pretty far along. She was confident and somewhat cocky about her new relationship with Matt Branistareanu, but the latest scene in HEA showed she was far less confident about it all when it happened.

Jasmine Made A Brutal Reveal About Gino

Jasmine invited Gino to Matt's house to reveal she was moving to Florida, but that wasn't all. After I speculated that Jasmine knew she was pregnant with Matt's child the previous week, she told Gino that she was expecting and wanted to let him know before he found out from tabloids, other cast members, or ahead of the tell-all for The Last Resort. Gino congratulated her, and after a little bit of talking, went out the door.

It seemed like a normal response, but Jasmine knew better. She began to cry and watched him pull away out the window, explaining that was the worst reaction she could've gotten. She knew that when Gino is at his calmest in the face of news like that, it only meant he would have a more extreme reaction when he was in private.

Gino Breaking Down In His Confessional Broke My Heart

I'll admit that as a long-time 90 Day Fiancé fan, I haven't had a ton of sympathy for Gino throughout his journey with Jasmine. He knew she was a jealous person throughout their relationship. Yet, he continued to push the envelope by sending pics of her to his ex, and by having a bachelor party despite her specific instructions not to.

All that said, once they were officially married, it seemed as though Gino had put his past behind them and was ready to start a family with Jasmine. They announced their intention to start trying for children shortly after their marriage, but months later, they were no longer sleeping together, and her situation with Matt began.

To see Gino cry and finally admit for the first time that he felt his whole relationship was a lie was brutal. It got even worse when Jasmine admitted she knew the news broke Gino's heart, because he hoped with their marriage, he'd finally have a child of his own. I'll admit I got a little misty-eyed on the couch watching it all unfold, which I certainly didn't expect to happen with this storyline at all.

We'll see how this storyline continues with Jasmine on her way to Florida, as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm hoping to hear Gino can find some solace in what looks to be hard times ahead, and that things aren't as vitriolic between him and his ex as they were at The Last Resort tell-all.