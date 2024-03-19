Okay, 90 Day: The Single Life, You Successfully Made Me Want To See A Sarper And Tyray Spinoff After That Surprise Return

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 tell-all Part 1. Read at your own risk!

Typically, I'm not on board with cast members who weren't a part of the 90 Day Fiancé season appearing on a tell-all. When The Other Way Season 5 brought in past cast, I was very upset and felt they added nothing. I will backpedal on that stance after the latest tell-all for The Single Life Season 4 when host Shaun Robinson announced that Sarper Güven was there to coach Tyray Mollett. Okay, TLC, you've successfully made me want to see a spinoff about these two teaming up.

For those who missed the tell-all and haven't had a chance to check it out on Discovery+ or with a Max subscription, 90 Day: The Single Life invited Sarper, the cast member with a jaw-dropping number of sexual encounters, on to give love advice to Tyray. It was like watching a train wreck, and possibly the best idea for the next TLC 90 Day spinoff I've ever seen.

Sarper Trying To Guide Tyray's Love Life In A Spinoff Would Be An Entertaining Nightmare

While other cast members told Tyray that it was absolutely fine he was still a virgin in his 30s, and that he'll find someone if he just continues to be himself, Sarper took another approach. He told Tyray the key to winning a woman was the "Tiger move," which is a move he's reportedly done to many a woman on a date. Here's what someone must do, apparently, for romantic success:

Bring a date to a restaurant.

Make sure she's seated with her back to the restroom.

Excuse yourself to go to the restroom.

Upon return, slink up behind her like you're a tiger, and kiss her neck before she realizes what's happening.

As Billy Madison would say, "That's assault, brotha." It's also something I generally wouldn't expect Tyray to do, and yet Sarper has allegedly done this with success. Would Sarper be able to transform Tyray, the guy who fumbled his second chance at finding love in 90 Day Fiancé, into a confident man who finds true romance?

Sarper Might Not Be The Best Mentor For Tyray, But He Could Drop Truth Bombs In A Spinoff

While I don't think the guy who kept receipts of his body count in the form of a sex diary is the best mentor for Tyray, Sarper did have some helpful advice to impart. He clocked that Tyray laughs when he's nervous and that it exudes a total lack of confidence when he's on a date. While no one could say with certainty that was what kept Tyray from second dates, everyone else did seem to agree with Sarper's assessment.

Tyray might not have figured out he was being catfished despite being handed convincing evidence at the start of his 90 Day journey, but he's no fool. He could separate Sarper's good and bad advice and ultimately grow in confidence and come off way better to the women he's going on blind dates with. It would be a good friendship and maybe even the best 90 Day Fiancé spinoff yet.

90 Day: The Single Life continues its tell-all on Monday, March 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for more of Tyray and maybe some answers on what the hell is going on with Natalie Mordovtseva's love life after her big breakup with Josh Weinstein.