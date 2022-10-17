Insider Alleges Gwen Stefani Asked Blake Shelton To Distance From Adam Levine, But Not So Fast

After 22 seasons of The Voice, Blake Shelton is well known for trolling his fellow coaches. Fans loved his rivalry with Kelly Clarkson with him, and first-time coach Camila Cabello didn’t even make it to the first episode before the country singer went full horror movie on her. But in the earlier seasons of the singing competition, there was only one coach drawing Shelton’s faux ire, and that was Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine. The duo had a love/hate relationship on The Voice — which was played up as a bromance — but given Levine’s recent cheating scandal , some are saying that Gwen Stefani has asked her husband to keep his distance from the embattled singer.

Adam Levine has come under fire in the past month after Instagram model Sumner Stroh said she had an affair with the married musician, and that he’d asked to use her name for his and wife Behati Prinsloo’s third child. The crooner denied the cheating accusations, but did admit that he “ used poor judgment ,” and four other women came forward , following suit with their own stories of flirty texts. An insider reported to Radar that in light of the accusations, Gwen Stefani has asked her husband to cut ties with their former colleague. The source said:

For her it’s personal. She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle.

Infidelity might be a touchy subject for the No Doubt singer, as it was rumored that an affair led her to divorce from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. So while it might make sense that Gwen Stefani would want to support Behati Prinsloo — who is reportedly sticking it out with her husband after the allegations — how close have Blake Shelton and Adam Levine even been since the latter exited The Voice ahead of Season 17?

Sure, the two have continued to occasionally take playful swipes at each other in the press, such as Adam Levine dropping F-bombs when comparing their ticket sales and Blake Shelton finding creative ways to rip on Levine and Kelly Clarkson at the same time. But there’s been no real indication that the two maintained a strong friendship outside of the show, at least to the point that Gwen Stefani would have to deliver any such ultimatum to her husband.

Two of Radar’s sources said as much to that end, reporting that each musician moved on once they were no longer working together, which really isn’t all that uncommon. One insider said of their kinship:

It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore.

Further evidence that the two weren’t as close as they let on was the fact that Adam Levine wasn’t invited to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding, despite bearing witness to the beginning of their relationship. In fact, host Carson Daly was the only member of The Voice who got an invite to the intimate ceremony, as he served as the officiant. Adam Levine had joked that he was going to crash the wedding and object to their union, which Blake Shelton later said was the exact reason he wasn’t invited.

When Adam Levine exited The Voice, Blake Shelton was left as the only original member of the coaching panel, and the “No Body” singer has gone on to appear on all 22 seasons thus far. However, he announced that Season 23 will be his last , as Kelly Clarkson is set to return alongside newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.