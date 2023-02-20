Adam Levine's Wife Posted Her First Photo With The Former Voice Star After His Sexting Scandal And The Comments Got Pretty Intense

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. Fans are often super invested in the personal lives of their favorite actor or musician. But this can be a double-edged sword, especially during scandals and/or break-ups. Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine no doubt understands this, as he was involved in a sexting scandal last year. Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo recently posted her first photo with the former Voice star after his sexting scandal. And the comments got pretty intense.

Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo started dating back in 2012, before getting married in 2014. They've got three kids together, which is partly why his sexting scandal broke the internet at the time. Prinsloo recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Levine, which is seemingly a good sign for their relationship after last year. Check it out below:

This photo dump includes a number of images of Behati Prinsloo and friends, in addition to the viral photo of herself and Adam Levine. The images of the couple are what ultimately turned heads, including for her over 8 million followers on Instagram. Although people are also weighing via the comments section, and not being particularly kind.

Behati Prinsloo's recent Instagram post has over 100k likes, and there are also a ton of comments. Many of them are indeed in reference to her relationship with Adam Levine, and the revelations that came out about him via that sexting scandal. In addition to possibly revealing infidelity, the actual texts themselves became meme fodder, particularly the language that Levine used. Plenty of folks sounded off online about how Prinsloo and Levine are still together, with one posting:

You deserve better than Adam... Sorry and true

Plenty of criticism came Behati Prinsloo's way thanks to her latest Instagram post. On top of folks questioning her decision to stay with her husband and the father of her three children, there were also commenters who seemed to take umbrage with her lifestyle alongside Adam Levine. Another not-so-kind response from her post reads:

Why? I just do not see what she sees in this man. And ever since she’s married him her lifestyle is nothing but drinking and grunge . It’s so sad.

Rock stars have a reputation for partying, and Adam Levine has been a popular recording artist for decades at this point. While he and Behati Prinsloo have already been together for a long time, it sounds like some folks out there are unhappy with their lifestyle. One can only imagine what it's like reading these types of comments, even while being a public figure.

Of course, there are also some defenders of Behati Prinsloo on her recent Instagram post. One such commenter took umbrage with the hate coming at Prinsloo over her relationship, posting:

Nobody has the right to judge her. Just because she's famous doesn't give anyone the right to say something about what she should or shouldn't do.

Clearly the discourse surrounding Adam Levine isn't going to slow down anytime soon. The texts that he reportedly sent to model Sumner Stroh continue to be memed to this day, so the scandal is still very much in the public eye. Another person who commented on Behati Prinsloo's viral post wondered if perhaps she has an open marriage with Levine, posting:

I’m dead at y’all thinking she didn’t know this man had side pieces. It’s well known many couples in show business open up their relationships to fill the gaps. You really think these famous ass musicians are on the road for months and aren’t getting any elsewhere? 😂

There are lots of of more pointed comments, with plenty of criticism coming Behati Prinsloo for staying with Adam Levine, and for any possible images of them partying together. Some folks even criticized her parenting, which further shows the downside to being a public figure. Another person took her side with a short but effective message, saying:

You deserve better 😢

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo aren't the only celebrity couple that's currently making headlines, but this type of discourse happening on social media definitely shows how brutal it can be having one's personal life on display for the world. The internet can be a dark place, and it sounds like there are still strong feelings online about Adam Levine and his sexting scandal.