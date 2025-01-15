After Christina Haack Was Asked A Bunch Of 'Best' Questions About Exes, The Drama Got Real

Christina Haack has certainly been through a lot when it comes to romantic relationships over the past several years. But, with her now going through another divorce (this time from Josh Hall), she seems to already be in her “have some fun with my romance missteps” era. During a recent interview she was willing to field a bunch of “best” questions about her exes, but then the drama got very real.

What Happened When Christina Haack Answered ‘Best’ Questions About Her Exes?

Alright, while it’s been reported that HGTV star Christina Haack (whose new show, The Flip Off, debuts on the 2025 TV schedule ) has been “ dating Chris Larocca for a few months now ,” she’s said to not be interested in getting married again anytime soon. Haack and Josh Hall filed separately for divorce in July 2024, and it quickly became contentious. Meanwhile, she also has ex-husbands in Tarek El Moussa (with whom she shares two children) and Ant Anstead (they have one son together).

During an interview on Jeff Lewis Live, the former Flip or Flop host was asked to grade her exes in a series of questions on who was “best” at certain aspects of life/relationships. And, her responses were rather funny. Take a look!

Just like Haack’s design partner, Kylie Wing, who was interviewed along with her as she’s the one who took over Hall’s vacated spot while filming The Flip Off , I also have “second-hand cringe” from this line of questioning.

Lewis did it correctly (if one can call it that), though, by starting with some general life queries and moving into more intimate territory. The mom of three (who was said to have been “done” with her recent marriage by the time she filed for divorce from Hall) was having none of the salacious questions, but by the smiles and laughter it seems that she didn’t mind participating in this part of the interview. However, her soon-to-be ex-husband does not appear to feel the same way.

How Did Christina Haack’s Divorce Drama With Josh Hall Get Real After Her Interview?

Haack has already accused Josh Hall of several suspect financial moves in the wake of their divorce filing, leading him to deny any wrongdoing while also allegedly moving on with new love, model Stephanie Gabrys . Apparently, though, this doesn’t mean that he and his representatives aren’t paying attention to what Haack says about him in public, as they released a statement after her interview (via US Weekly ) which read, in part:

It’s sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show. She should focus on her new boyfriend and stop talking about Josh. As the great Mariah Carey once sang, ‘Why are you so obsessed with me?’ We wish Christina the best.

Of course, Haack noticed the statement and took to her Instagram Stories to respond:

(Image credit: Christina Haack Instagram Stories)

Haack responded by saying that she "just threw up in my mouth" because of Hall's rep using a Mariah Carey song to voice their displeasure at her interview, with her adding "idgaf about Josh's life", but rather "his bts tactics," which she labeled "narcissism as its finest."

She also noted during her interview that they will probably be going to trial to settle their divorce, so it will likely be a while until these two can officially be done with their differences and relationship.