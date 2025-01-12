As Christina Haack Begins Dating Again, It's Rumored That Ex-Husband Josh Hall Has Big News As Well

Big things are happening for Christina Haack, both personally and professionally, as her new show The Flip Off prepares to debut on the 2025 TV schedule and it was reported that the HGTV star has begun dating again. Haack, who has reverted to her maiden name since filing for divorce from Josh Hall, isn’t the only one with big news, though. Rumors are circulating that Hall — Haack’s third ex-husband — is in a new relationship as well.

It was six months ago that Christina and Josh Hall each filed separately to end their marriage of nearly three years, but it seems both have already moved on. After reports that Christina Haack has been seeing Network Connex CEO Chris Larocca, an insider spoke to People about the new development in Josh’s love life, saying:

Josh met someone wonderful in Nashville, and they have been happily dating for sometime. [Hall] wasn't trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a perfect match.

Just as Christina Haack has allegedly been dating her new man “for a few months,” this source says Josh Hall has been dating model Stephanie Gabrys for a while already after they met in Nashville. He’s managed to fly under the radar with his new love, as he’s “trying to live a more private life and has no desire to be a celebrity,” the source said, but the couple were never trying to hide. The insider continued:

He hasn't made a show of the relationship, but it's not a secret. Josh is just low-key. He is very happy with his life and looking forward to 2025 and what's on the horizon. This is the happiest he's been in some time.

It’s pretty easy to deduce that Josh Hall and Stephanie Gabrys are a couple when you look at their Instagram accounts. While they’re not posting tons of photos together, Hall called her a “Smoke show 🔥💨” in one post from October and left “🏝️ 👙 😍” emojis on her photos from a swimsuit photoshoot.

She can be seen on his socials, too, commenting on a New Year’s post about 2024 being a “tough year.” The model wrote:

Proud of you and the strong, patient, hard working, generous, and kind hearted man you are! 2025 is going to be the best year yet! ❤️

This dating update comes not long after news of Christina Haack’s new relationship. While the Christina on the Coast star claimed she was taking a break from dating and was “terrified of men,” she admitted that inevitably she will probably get married again. She’s also already making jokes about her fourth ex-husband ahead of The Flip Off, which will apparently feature all three of her exes.

The Flip Off is set to premiere on January 29, with Christina Haack competing against her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae in a house-flipping competition. The unquestionably awkward premise is definitely meant to pique our interest in the relationship between the exes, and a sneak peek of the series appears to prove that it’s not going to hold back in how it portrays Josh Hall.

Josh Hall was originally supposed to compete alongside his wife, but after their split it was decided The Flip Off would continue without him, and that Christina Haack’s second ex-husband Ant Anstead would also be making an appearance.

It never gets boring in the world of Christina Haack, so tune into The Flip Off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, January 29, on HGTV.