Reality Legend Rachel Reilly Wants To Be On Survivor, And Jeff Probst Offered His Take

Rachel Reilly has given fans memorable appearances on Big Brother, The Amazing Race, Traitors and several other reality shows. She’s long been open about her desire to eventually appear on Survivor, but since that show features mostly ordinary people, it’s been unclear whether she’ll ever make it to Fiji. Thankfully, Jeff Probst finally weighed in, and it sounds like there’s a chance.

The longtime Survivor host was on a red carpet when he stopped for a chit-chat with Entertainment Tonight. The host asked if Reilly will ever be able to complete the CBS trifecta and appear on Survivor, and Probst did not say no. Here was his response…

Well, first she’s gotta apply. Yeah, I mean come on. She’s gotta want it bad enough to send in a little two minute video and say ‘here’s why I should be on.’ There’s no secret passageway to getting on Survivor. I think she’s got a shot.

Reilly has been in the news a lot lately after her return on Big Brother was unceremoniously cut short thanks to a surprise twist fans almost universally hated. The longtime reality star seemed to be in a good position to make a deep run at the time of her shock elimination, and now, fans are clamoring to see her do something else. Survivor would be a huge accomplishment to check off her bucket list, though how exactly she’d do is a matter of debate.

On the plus side, Reilly has long shown herself to be a strong social player, which is key to success on Survivor. She gets into plenty of fights, but she’s also able to build close alliances that stick together. In addition, she’s proven to be more successful than you’d think at challenges and competitions. She might not be the most athletic person in the world, but she’s a gamer that can pull her weight in the right challenge. Those attributes would really help her do well on Survivor.

Unfortunately, there are some reasons to think she might not do as well too. She wasn’t always the biggest fan of things like getting her shorts dirty on The Amazing Race, and there’s a lot of dirt, bugs and grime to go around in Fiji (though she probably won't be asked to shave her head). Also, those aforementioned fights I mentioned, those typically go down better on Big Brother than Survivor which isn’t typically populated with as many people used to drama in their interpersonal lives. Throw in how difficult it can be to advance as a known celebrity in the game, and she could have a tough time making the merge.

Regardless, I’d like to see it though. Reilly has been great television throughout her career, no matter what program she’s on. Her confessionals on Survivor would be highly entertaining, and I’d love to see her try to adjust her game to work with different sorts of people. I’m all in on this idea. Here’s to hoping she actually makes an audition and applies.