The Amazing Race's Big Brother Season Odds Are In, And As A Fan Of Both Shows, I'm Not Surprised Who The Favorite To Win Is

The Amazing Race Season 38 is coming up on the 2025 TV schedule, and it has a little bit of a twist this time around. For the first time ever, the series is bringing in a cast comprised entirely of former Big Brother Houseguests and pairing them up with each other, relatives, or significant others. Now, the odds are in on who stands the best chance at winning. And, to be quite honest, I'm not surprised in the least who's expected to come out on top.

VegasInsider.com shared the odds for the teams most likely to win The Amazing Race Season 38, which kicks off on CBS and, for those with a Paramount+ subscription, on Thursday, September 25th. I could've predicted who would be the most likely to win before seeing this, but it's good to have another source back up that assumption.

Jag Bains And His Brother Are The Favorites To Win The Amazing Race

Big Brother Season 25 winner Jag Bains and his brother, Jas, top the list for most likely winners of The Amazing Race Season 38. That being said, they have Season 23's Kyland Young and Season 24 winner Taylor Hale right behind them, so it's not like they're heavily favored. Take a full look at the breakdown of who is most and least likely to win below:

Jas & Jag Bains +300

Kyland Young & Taylor Hale +400

Matt Turner & Megan Turner +500

Joseph & Adam Abdin +600

Enzo & Jack Palumbo +700

Tucker & Eric Des Lauriers +700

Kat Dunn & Alex Romo +800

Izzy Gleicher & Paige Seber +1000

Jack & Chelsie Baham +1100

Natalie & Stephanie Negrotti +1200

Rubina & Kristine Bernabe +1300

Hannah & Simone Chaddha +1300

Angela & Lexi Murray +1400

As far as one of the surprises on this list, I am surprised to see Tucker Des Lauriers and his brother, Eric, middling on the totem pole, given his overall competitive dominance in Season 26 of Big Brother. He's just below Enzo Palumbo who, despite finishing runner-up in Season 22, didn't really have a ton of competition wins to show for that position.

I'm also not surprised to see Angela Murray and her daughter, Lexi, at the very bottom, given she's the eldest Big Brother player participating on The Amazing Race Season 38. She also wasn't particularly good at keeping her cool or competitions, so I think her winning this season is a longshot, to say the least.

Jag Was A Record-Setting Competitive Force In Big Brother

Jag Bains was dominant in Big Brother Season 25 and holds the record for most competition wins in a single season. With seven veto wins and three Head of Household reigns, there was no denying he was the deserving winner when Season 25 came to an end.

That said, some diehard Big Brother fans may put an asterisk on Jag Bains' win. He had an unprecedented advantage in Season 25, being able to compete in back-to-back Head of Households down the stretch, thanks to a "Secret HOH" twist. This allowed for the game to significantly shift in his favor, and that effectively won him the game.

Be that as it may, his ability to win competitions can't be denied and will be of great use on a show like The Amazing Race. Assuming his Jas doesn't prove to be a massive dead weight in terms of getting tasks done, it's easy to see why they're the favorites to win this season over some of the other competitors. As for whether that will happen, however, we'll just have to wait and see as the season unfolds!

Tune in for the Season 38 premiere of The Amazing Race on CBS on Thursday, September 25th at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both shows are also available to watch with a YouTube TV subscription. With Season 27 of Big Brother about to end, this will be the best chance to keep the party rolling. So BB fans on the fence about watching should consider tuning in if they're going to feel a void after a winner is finally crowned at the end of this season.