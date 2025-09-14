Alexandra Daddario Put A Fringe Spin On The Little Black Dress That's Perfect For Fall

Even with her first movie in years and a relatively quiet 2025 movie slate, Alexandra Daddario has been making the most of Mayfair Witches’ hiatus after its Season 2 run. She’s been enjoying beach days, piano time with her little one, and plenty of Hamptons snapshots alongside her husband, Andrew Form. Daddario's latest post, though, looks and feels like a soft launch for autumn, as she is seen in a tailored, textural, and ready-for-cooler-nights-out outfit. And, of course, there is a fabulous little black dress, but with a fringe spin.

In a new Instagram post, Daddario shared a carousel of images that blends candid with glam. The Baywatch veteran can be seen wearing a sleek, high-neck mini dress whose sweeping fringe catches the light, reading equal parts retro and rocker. In the post, which you can be seen below, Daddario also shared a cheeky photo peeking over a vintage LOOK magazine. Knee-high boots anchor the dress, while glossy, shoulder-skimming waves and bold, sea-glass eye makeup keep the monochrome from going too severe:

Shout out to Alexandra Daddario's glam team for this look, and she also tagged those who helped her pull of this together. For anyone seeking inspiration, Daddario's makeup was done by Lottie and her hair by Marty Harper. Also, the photos were done by by Greg Kessler.

Beyond the gorgeous pictures, there’s a reason this works so well for the season. Fringe adds dimension to a classic silhouette, which is clutch when you’re layering under coats or heading from a dinner to a late screening. It moves, it photographs beautifully, and it lets a simple black dress feel new again. The whole thing is giving early-fall vibes.

Daddario’s wardrobe has been quietly leveling up all summer. In recent weeks, she debuted a chic bob at the Brunello Cucinelli Hamptons Dinner at Wölffer Estate Stables, arriving arm-in-arm with her husband, whom she’s been married to since 2022. The look — a blue pinstriped suit sans blouse with statement earrings — read “half business, half party,” and the short hair sealed it. Daddario even shared a glimpse of the shearing process, captioned with a breezy “Needed a change!!” Verdict: change suits her.

That fresh cut supercharges the fringe moment. The bob frames the high-neck silhouette and nudges the vibe toward retro screen siren without tipping into costume. Whether she’s kicking off the season in a cotton-candy dress, leaning into the mood with a charming white look under a double rainbow or keeping it simple in just a towel, Alexandra Daddario knows how to pull a look together.

As for the day job, AMC’s Mayfair Witches has been renewed for Season 3, but it won’t hit the 2025 TV schedule, as filming isn’t expected to start until 2026. On the show, Rowan (Daddario) has worn long hair, but given the series’ willingness to diverge from the Anne Rice page, the series lead’s new cut would slot in easily if the creative team mixes it up. Until then, enjoy this peek at the fringe LBD and sharp bob, as it’s a welcome preview of the star’s pitch-perfect fall aesthetic.