Alexandra Daddario Went From Just A Towel To Tennis Fashion Maven In New Pics

It’s no surprise that Alexandra Daddario continues to showcase her fashion sense as summer comes to an end. She kicked off the season in a playful cotton candy dress and embraced the vibe with a charming white dress under a double rainbow . Now she’s highlighting the ultimate before-and-after transformation. In a playful new bathroom video, the Mayfair Witches star appears fresh from the shower, wrapped in nothing but a towel, transitioning to her stylish outfit for the U.S. Open.

Let’s check out the “before.” The actress posted a clip, as part of a carousel of images, on her Instagram , and it has a super chill vibe with soft bathroom lighting, damp, messy hair, and a wrap that’s just casually tied up. It feels like a real, relatable getting-ready moment, all natural and unscripted. The whole thing is playful without looking forced.

Now for the “after,” where the transformation really stands out. At the Open, the Baywatch star goes for a classy vibe that feels connected to tennis but doesn’t go overboard with the courtside looks. She rocks a navy double-breasted blazer with gold buttons over a light blue shirt, with the collar casually open. Her comfy slate-gray trousers hit just above her casual brown moccasins, and she carries a laid-back caramel shoulder bag. This outfit nails the tournament's vibe of relaxed polish while steering clear of the usual white-pleated styles. Her hair is sleek and tucked behind her ears, her makeup is natural, and she keeps the jewelry to a minimum, letting her whole look do the talking.

The blazer’s clean lines play perfectly against the relaxed drape of the trousers, while warm leather accessories tie the navy-and-gray palette together. It’s giving “rinse, polish, play,” which I’m totally here for: the towel tease hints at a fresh upgrade, and the blazer brings a chill, confident style. Plus, it looks like I’m not the only one who thinks so—fans are loving it too!

I hadn’t considered the Wonder Woman angle, but that blazer look screams Diana Prince. The chatter is pure fan-casting for now (there has even been some epically convincing fan art ), yet if James Gunn and DC Studios haven’t kicked the tires on the White Lotus star, maybe they should. Those power shoulders read like soft armor, and Daddario balances warmth with steel, which is very Themysciran energy. If the DCU goes hunting for its next Amazonian warrior, I wouldn’t be surprised if she stays in the mix.

Whether she ever suits up for an upcoming DC movie will come down to timing—Mayfair Witches wrapped its Season 2 run earlier this year on the 2025 TV schedule , and a third season is on the way—but the watch is officially on.

In the meantime, we’ll take the two-act fashion flex we just got: a candid, towel-clad tease that humanizes the star, followed by a structured, courtside blazer look that lands with quiet authority. From terry to tailoring, Alexandra Daddario serves—and this time, the style game goes straight down the line.

