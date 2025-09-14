America Pickers’ Mike Wolfe Is OK After Big Car Accident, But His Crumbled Vintage Car Is Absolutely Not

Several months after we lost American Pickers’ Frank Fritz, the show’s other longtime host Mike Wolfe admitted he got into a bad car accident. He was driving in a vintage vehicle with his girlfriend Leticia Cline in Columbia Tennessee when things went south, but the good news is that he and Cline seem as if they will be OK. His car on the other hand? Not so much.

Taking to social media on the evening of Saturday, September 13th, Wolfe admitted that he and Cline had been driving in Columbia, TN when the accident occurred. Wolfe didn’t get into specifics about what happened with himself and Cline, but he did share a message with his 587,000 Instagram followers, writing:

Leticia and I were involved in a car accident last evening in Columbia, TN. By the grace of God, we’re both safe and okay. We are both receiving excellent hospital care and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time and we appreciate your love and prayers.

He went on to call it a “rough nite” and show off what looked to be the aftermath picture of the vintage car he and Leticia had been driving when the accident went down. If the real deal, the crumpled hood and general terrible shape the car is in really puts the accident into perspective.

(Image credit: Mike Wolfe, Instagram Stories)

Wolfe’s longtime pal Robby Klein also wrote about the accident, joking “And that was the last time [Mike Wolfe] saw his Impala.” (To note: Wolfe is into cool Hollywood cars and has shared nighttime driving views from varying Impalas, including 1960 and 1958 versions of the car on social media in the past.) If his pal is cracking jokes about the state of the car, that’s actually probably a positive, as it should mean the two individuals are truly on the mend.

Older cars often have a bit of a bad reputation. Despite being large, heavy and made of steel, they lack the safety features most modern cars have, including things like airbags. (Depending on the age, also sometimes seatbelts.) While beautiful and fun to ride, I’m super grateful they made it through OK and were able to update the fans.

After spending "20 years" on television, Wolfe has more recently taken a step back from American Pickers to focus on other projects, including a new TV show and a movie with Leticia Cline. Though Season 27 still hit the 2025 TV schedule this summer, the break has mostly seemed to be nice for the longtime reality star, at least until this week's social media post.

I'm glad the couple is fine, but my heart definitely goes out to Mike Wolfe for losing one of his vintage babies, as the blue car he posted about sure does look like it was a beaut.