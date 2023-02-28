Amidst Alleged Drama With Selena Gomez, Fans Are Remembering Hailey Bieber's Past Obsession With ‘Jelena’

I guess we can consider the feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber back on, and you better believe the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s fans have been ready for this day. Following “eyebrowgate,” aka the presumed mean girl behavior from Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber’s wife, Gomez said she was taking a break from social media. Her stans are doing no such thing, trolling the proud nepo baby with reminders of how obsessed she once was with the Only Murders in the Building star and the Biebs.

In an always-important reminder that our social media past never dies, Selena Gomez’s loyal followers have been pulling up old, since-deleted tweets from Hailey Bieber that prove she was a “Jelena” fan back when Justin Bieber was still with his ex. As one fan tweeted:

selena a better person than me bc i would've ended hailey with this pic.twitter.com/ss4R0D2zZwFebruary 25, 2023 See more

Others have even found a photo that shows Hailey Bieber (then Hailey Baldwin) holding up a magazine that had Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber on the cover. It wasn’t even just them as a couple that the model seemed to love, but the Wizards of Waverly Place star herself. Other tweets circa 2011 and 2012 supposedly showed Hailey showering Jelena with compliments like:

Selena Gomez is so cute. Don’t argue.

seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -_- forever alone.

Selena Gomez is so friggin good looking.

[Selena Gomez] looks HOT in her new music video! 🎂🎂🎂

The feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber started in 2018, when Justin Bieber ended his eight-year, on-off relationship with Gomez for good and was engaged to Hailey just a few months later. Stephen Baldwin’s daughter dispelled rumors that the relationships overlapped on the Call Her Daddy podcast last year, and she opened up about the bullying she’d endured from Gomez’s fans over the years.

Selena Gomez spoke out at the time too, about how “words matter,” and it was thought that the drama was all under the bridge when the women united for a viral photo at the Academy Museum Gala. That turned out to possibly not be the case, as Hailey Bieber was accused of shading the My Mind & Me star in a February TikTok video with Kendall Jenner after Gomez had been body shamed for some bikini photos .

Cue eyebrowgate, when Selena Gomez’s TikTok post about “accidentally” over-laminating her eyebrows was mocked by Kylie Jenner, who posted a screenshot from a FaceTime with Hailey Bieber that was zoomed in on their eyebrows, as well as a selfie in which the words “this was an accident?????” typed over her eyebrows.